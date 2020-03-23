the-best-chanel-sneakers-released-in-the-last-few-years

Sneakers probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Chanel footwear, but perhaps they should be. While Two-Tone pumps have long been synonymous with the storied house, so has breaking the luxury fashion rulebook.

When Mademoiselle Coco Chanel began peddling her designs over a century ago, she flipped the script on what elegant dressing looks like. And although we’re way past the point of considering sneakers in the luxury circuit as subversive, it’s still good to see heritage brands weaving their history into kicks that are actually wearable.

Over the years, Chanel has released a number of silhouettes created both in-house and in collaboration with the likes of Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals, Reebok, and (unofficially with) The Shoe Surgeon. In fact, there are so many good options we’ve rounded up our favorites and put them in a list, which you can read below.

Chanel x Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals NMD “Human Race”

Brand: Chanel x Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals

Model: NMD “Human Race”

Release Date: A raffle was held via colette on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 with a court bailiff hosting the proceedings.

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: The sneaker features “Pharrell” and “Chanel” typography, in addition to a treaded outsole and Chanel branding on the heel.

Chanel Nylon & Calfskin Sport Luxe

Brand: Chanel

Model: Nylon & Calfskin Sport Luxe

Key Features: The sneaker arrives in four distinct colorways, featuring a mixed material upper with Chanel branding boldly emblazoned across its side. A waffle outsole completes the look.

Release Date: October 2018

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: Chanel’s Nylon & Calfskin sneakers feature a rubber outsole that resembles Nike’s legendary Waffle Trainer. Chanel’s version is clearly an ultra-luxurious version of the iconic sneaker, utilizing premium materials such as wool, lambskin, and suede calfskin.

Chanel x Reebok InstaPump Fury

Brand: Chanel x Reebok

Model: InstaPump Fury

Key Features: The colorway is relatively pared-back, with a predominantly gray upper and black midsole, but the interlocking-C Chanel logo on the heel is what stands out to sneakerheads and collectors alike.

Release Date: December 2019

Buy: Resell sites likes StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: The word “grail” gets thrown around a lot these days, but one almost mythical sneaker that does deserve the term is Chanel’s take on the Reebok InstaPump Fury from 2000. For sneaker collectors, it’s a real unicorn.

The Chanel x Reebok InstaPump Fury was never produced beyond the runway, with one rare example surfacing at 2015’s “Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture” exhibition. According to the American Federation of Arts, which organized the traveling exhibition in partnership with Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum, “The Reebok x Chanel InstaPump Fury is one of the first and most elusive high fashion sneaker collaborations.”

When asked about the Chanel InstaPump Fury, a representative from the Reebok archive told Highsnobiety, “As one of, if not the first, example of Chanel collaborating with a sportswear company, this shoe built a bridge between high fashion and athletic wear that endures today. The shoe exudes a simple elegance and chicness that others are still trying to emulate over 18 years later. This can be seen with the Concepts collaboration and the number of counterfeit/fake Chanel InstaPumps that are still being made and can be found on the market today.”

Images and videos from Chanel’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2001 show, held in Paris in October 2000, show the shoes on the runway (look for them around the 2: 30 mark in the video below). According to our source at Chanel, after their appearance on the catwalk, the shoes were gifted to family and friends.

In December 2016, Boston-based store Concepts paid homage to the sneaker, redoing the InstaPump Fury in both gray and black with its own double-C logo on the heel.

Chanel Transparent 18s High Top

Brand: Chanel

Model: Transparent 18s High Top

Key Features: The all-white high top sneaker arrives with “Chanel” embossed velcro straps. In addition, the iconic “CC” is built into the PVC window between the upper and heel counter. Elsewhere we see that the thick textured sole is branded in the French fashion house’s initials.

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: Constructed entirely from patent calfskin material, the kicks feature an embellished lace-up tie front.

Chanel x Pharrell Williams White Canvas

Brand: Chanel x Pharrell Williams

Model: White Canvas

Key Features: Finished up in white fabric and multi-colored “graffiti”, the low-top sneakers arrive in many-hued lace colorways.

Release Date: April 2019

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: As part of the Chanel x Pharrell Williams capsule collection, the sneakers intentionally appealed to female fans with phrases like “Women should have sole (soul) control” handwritten on the heel counter close to the sole.

Chanel Mesh & Lycra “Black”

Brand: Chanel

Model: Mesh & Lycra “Black”

Key Features: The sneakers feature a textured black and white sole, with netting around the vamp and “CC” embroidery along the upper.

Release Date: 2019

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: This silhouette for women is a pair that’s easy to wear with just about anything thanks to its sporty/casual styling.

Chanel CC Suede “Triple Black”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC Suede “Triple Black”

Key Features: The low-top “Triple Black” iteration is completed in leather (most of the upper) and suede (toe cap and side vamp), and features a rubber sole with a round toe.

Release Date: 2018

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: The all-black look is the perfect option for fans trying to get away from a pop of color.

Chanel CC Suede “Triple White”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC Suede “Triple White”

Key Features: This iteration is identical to the “Triple Black” version listed above, boasting the “CC” logo on the outsole.

Release Date: 2018

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: A similarity all Chanel CC logo suede sneakers have is their sporty and chic styling.

Chanel Suede Shearling Boots

Brand: Chanel

Model: Suede Shearling Boots

Key Features: The high-top lace-ups come in a grey/orange colorway finished in suede calfskin and shearling.

Release Date: 2019

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: Made in Italy, this iteration is no stranger to the “CC” logo embossing typically seen on all things Chanel.

Chanel x The Shoe Surgeon Air Jordan 1 “Handbag” (Unofficial/Custom)

Brand: Chanel x The Shoe Surgeon

Model: Air Jordan 1 “Handbag”

Key Features: The sneaker’s upper is primarily composed of quilted black lambskin, with a gilded swoosh and gold Chanel hardware chain completing the look.

Release Date: January 2017

Buy: Because this was a 1-of-1 custom job, there is no way of buying this sneaker outside of contacting the person who bought it from The Shoe Surgeon

Editor’s Notes: Master cobbler The Shoe Surgeon transmogrified a Chanel bag belonging to Nice Kicks co-founder Allison Halfhill into a unique footwear proposition.

Chanel x Pharrell Williams Loafers

Brand: Chanel x Pharrell Williams

Model: Loafer

Key Features: The loafers arrive in a rainbow iteration, with intricate sewing connecting the green sole to the red vamp and blue toe box.

Release Date: 2019

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: Pharrell Williams touched on several topics in the promotional video for this collaboration, covering topics like gender-fluidity, meeting Karl Lagerfeld and what the number five signifies.

Chanel Mesh Lycra “Black/White”

Brand: Chanel

Model: Mesh Lycra

Key Features: The made in Italy mid-tops arrive with a two-textured white outsole. In addition, the sneakers are adorned with “Chanel/CC” branding from the side vamp to insole.

Release Date: 2019

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: Consisting of mesh, lycra and thermoplastic soles, these Chanel sneakers are perfect for an everyday casual look.

Chanel CC High Top “Navy”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC High Top

Key Features: This iteration comes with a black/white sole with minimal “CC” branding.

Release Date: Unknown

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: Finished in a navy blue leather, the Italian-made pair is among Chanel’s most subtle sneaker offerings.

Chanel Low Top “Brown Green”

Brand: Chanel

Model: Low Top “Brown Green”

Key Features: These low-tops feature velvet calfskin and mixed fibers. The chunky-soled shoes go well together with a chic monochrome look.

Release Date: Unknown

Buy: Chanel

Editor’s Notes: The sneakers were originally released in two color variations, one in green/brown and the second in grey.

Chanel CC Low Top “Ivory Blue”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC Low Top “Ivory Blue”

Key Features: Done up in suede, the low-top women’s sneaker features a bold Chanel logo.

Release Date: Unknown

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: The “Ivory Blue” iteration makes for a bold statement piece in anyone’s wardrobe.

Chanel CC Low Top “Beige Wool”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC Low Top “Beige Wool”

Key Features: These CC sneakers feature an almost entirely beige upper, with wool around the vamp and “CC” logo embossment on the side.

Release Date: 2019

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: This pair of sneakers is known to run true to size.

Chanel Espadrilles High Cut

Brand: Chanel

Model: Espadrilles High Cut

Key Features: This made in Spain sneaker is finished up in all-black, with a flat sole made up of esparto rope as well as a canvas toe box.

Release Date: Unknown

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: The black leather upper creates an appealing contrast with the brown outsole and minimalistic branding.

Chanel CC Logo Tweed “Black/White”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC Logo Tweed “Black/White”

Key Features: The CC Tweed sneakers feature suede and a knitted wool fabric along the upper. Underneath, the sole comes in a color-split: black in the front and white in the back. The heel counter is constructed of white fabric which gives the kicks an elevated look.

Release Date: 2017

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: This pair is reported to run half a size small so if you are considering ordering a pair, sizing down is the way to go.

Chanel CC Low Top “White Navy”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC Low Top “White Navy”

Key Features: Constructed of suede, an orange eye-stay connects to the lower half of the sneaker.

Release Date: Unknown

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: Besides the details featured in every other Chanel CC Low Top sneaker, a navy blue foxing sits atop a white textured rubber sole.

Chanel CC Low Top “Grey”

Brand: Chanel

Model: CC Low Top “Grey”

Key Features: This iteration is identical to all the previously listed Chanel CC Low Top models, but in a different colorway, boasting black and grey suedes along the upper.

Release Date: Unknown

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: Chanel’s CC Low Top sneakers are among the French fashion house’s best known.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are Chanel sneakers?

Much like Chanel’s clothing and accessory lines, Chanel sneakers are not cheap. The current Chanel sneaker collection starts at $850 per pair and goes up to $1,000. By buying Chanel sneakers, you are investing in the brand’s reputation, longevity in the industry and quality.

Where do you buy Chanel sneakers?

You can buy Chanel sneakers at Chanel boutiques globally or online via the official Chanel website. If the model you want is not available from Chanel directly, consider reputable resell websites like StockX and GOAT.

Are Chanel sneakers unisex?

Generally Chanel sneakers are not unisex. However, certain models and collaborations over the years have been geared toward unisex sizing and styles in mind, such as Chanel’s recent partnership with Pharrell Williams.