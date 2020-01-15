the-best-cbd-oil-for-dogs—buyers-guide-(updated-2020)

If you want to help your furry friend feel like their old self again, consider investing in CBD oil. Pixabay

Looking for the best CBD oil for dogs? Dogs outnumber cats as pets, which means they are the most popular animal companion in the United States. These cheerful canines bring you great joy, funny moments and lifelong companionship. However, owning a dog also comes with great difficulty.

It can be hard to see your furry friend suffer from pain, chronic disease or another ailments. Dogs are prone to many of the same diseases as humans and can become affected by anxiety, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, epilepsy and general pain and discomfort. Many struggle to sleep or do basic activities like walking up and down the stairs. If you have ever felt like there is little you can do when your canine is suffering, consider looking at CBD oil as a potential solution.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a liquid extracted from hemp plants. In recent decades, it has become well-known for its therapeutic qualities. It should not be confused with its counterpart, THC, which is also produced by hemp but is known for being psychoactive. CBD will not get your pet “high” but has shown to have various positive effects, such as calming anxiety, pain relief and inflammation, and even lessening the frequency and intensity of seizures. It can even be used to help people and animals sleep at night.

After centuries of experimentation and use on humans, CBD oil has entered the animal market. In this guide, we’ll discuss some of our favorite CBD oils for canines and include a little information about what to look for during the purchase. There is also significant information about the safety of the oil, how it can be used and administered, and the types of ailments it can treat.

If you want to help your furry friend feel like their old self again, consider investing in CBD oil today.

The Best CBD Oils for Dogs in 2020

Top Pick: Paw CBD by cbdMD

Runner-Up: CBD Pet by CBD Pure

Best Value: NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD Oil

Best Flavor Range: Honest Paws

Best Organic CBD: CBDfx

1. Top Pick: Paw CBD by cbdMD

Proudly from the U.S., our absolute first choice for canines everywhere is Paw CBD by cbdMD. Just because something is expensive does not mean it is a high quality. For dog owners who would like a quality oil which is also affordable, there is the cbdMD Pet CBD Oil. This full-spectrum CBD offering is one of the only tinctures to come in four separate concentrations: 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg and 3000 mg. In terms of price, each strength only costs around $0.10 per mg or less, meaning you can get a massive container at low cost.

Besides being affordable, this CBD oil is also one of the most palatable. The manufacturers know dogs are their target audience and therefore flavors each oil with peanut butter extract and some coconut oil. Each formula is vegan, gluten-free and free of GMOs. You can even purchase chewable CBD treats made with natural ingredients like honey and steel cut oats.

When you purchase the treats, you can choose from concentrations of 150 mg, 300 mg and 750 mg. If you have other pets that require a little extra care, cbdMD has products for cats and horses with conditions like arthritis.

A 30-day money back guarantee is also included with each of their pet products.

Learn more at cbdMD.com

2. Runner-up: CBD Pet by CBD Pure

All of the tinctures are derived from non-GMO hemp plants to avoid chemicals. Each bottle contains 99% CBD oil with MCT coconut oil for extra sweetness. The additional flavors available include beef and chicken.

Learn more at GetCBDPet.com

3. Best Value: NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD Oil

Our third choice is a CBD pet oil which works well for dogs, cats and many other four-legged creatures. The NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD Oil is created with no additives or preservatives, and is also derived from organic hemp. This full spectrum CBD oil is a great option for pet owners who want to avoid chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. It is also extracted using CO2 instead of solvents, so users don’t need to worry about toxic ingredients seeping into the oil.

In terms of versatility, NuLeaf Naturals makes oils in three concentrations: 240 mg, 725 mg and 1450 mg. Each container is affordable at an overall price of $0.15 per mg. Plus, any orders in the United States qualify for free expedited shipping, so you can get the oil quickly for canines who need quick relief.

Learn more at NuLeafNaturals.com

4. Best Flavor Range: Honest Paws

This pet tincture is available in three strengths to accommodate dogs of different sizes: 125 mg, 250 mg and 500 mg. It is important to check the strength and the weight of your canine before dosing. Regardless of the strength, Honest Paws only recommends using about 1 mL of oil per day to avoid side effects.

One of the benefits of using Honest Paws is the hemp used in the formulation is grown in Colorado at a GMO-free location. Third-party testing is performed to ensure the highest quality of the CBD oil. It is in the middle of the average price range, costing anywhere from $0.16 to $0.32 per mg. While it is a little more expensive than some other oils on the market, it is effective, efficient and grown domestically in the United States.

Learn more at HonestPaws.com

5. Best Organic CBD: CBDfx

CBDfx offers the ideal canine CBD oil for pet owners who are concerned about using organic, non-GMO ingredients. The broad-spectrum oil produced by this manufacturer is created using only non-GMO, organic hemp grown without pesticides or herbicides. The oil is extracted from the plant using the eco-friendly cold-press method, which avoids using traditional solvents in favor of basic pressing.

If you don’t believe the manufacturer, they improve their credibility by offering third-party lab test result reports. These results demonstrate the lack of chemicals in the finished product so you can ensure you are giving your dog a pure CBD oil.

If you are unsure about the amount of CBD to give your dog, consult the package and consider only using one drop per 20 pounds. The concoction is less than 0.3% THC, which is a small amount. It is safe for canines but creates long-lasting effects such as the alleviation of inflammation and pain.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

What Is CBD Oil?

There are many misconceptions about CBD oil because of its close association with cannabis. Cannabidiol, from which CBD derives its abbreviation, is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. The cannabis plant is often associated with marijuana but its more well-known form is hemp.

Hemp is ideal for the creation of CBD oil because it possesses a low concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. CBD oil does NOT contain any THC and therefore does not cause its users to get “high.” Instead, they feel relaxed, calm and can enjoy the health benefits of the plant without the dangers of psychoactive elements. It should also be noted THC can be highly toxic to dogs, so you should avoid giving your dog any CBD oil products which claim to have THC in them.

CBD Oil for Dogs

CBD oil interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is in all mammals, and is responsible for the regulation of sleep, memory and immunity to disease. During this interaction, CBD and other cannabinoids develop a therapeutic effect capable of treating ailments like seizures, chronic pain, joint pain and inflammation, anxiety, depression and even insomnia. Its medicinal effects have been known for thousands of years in humans, and it was only a matter of time before we decided to treat our furry friends as well.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Dogs?

Everyone is concerned about the health and safety of their dog, especially when it comes to giving the canine a new substance. It is normal, and quite intelligent, to ask questions about CBD oil and its safety before giving some to your best friend.

At present, CBD oil is considered a low risk option for dogs because of its minor side effects. While there remains some debate in the veterinary community about the total efficacy, it will not hurt your dog. The most common side effects for canines are the same as for humans and include drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and diarrhea. You should always give your pet the proper dosage, but a lethal overdose is not a risk.

Even though it is considered safe, you should do your research before using any CBD oil. Remember to speak with your vet and to read product ingredients, manufacturing methods and other information about individual products. It is important to ensure your oil does not have any added harmful substances which could interact with your pet.

Remember CBD oil is different from other cannabis products; it is not marijuana and does not contain THC. If you see THC on a label, do NOT buy it. THC can harm canines of all sizes.

Finally, remember to keep CBD products in a location your dog can’t reach. Dogs are known for gorging themselves on food, especially treats, and you don’t want them to get a sick stomach.

How Can CBD Oil Help Your Dog?

CBD oil is believed to alleviate pain, tenderness and chronic aches caused by common conditions in canines. Just remember to always have your dog diagnosed by a licensed veterinarian before beginning treatment to ensure your dog is receiving the best care possible. In many cases, CBD oil should be utilized alongside traditional methods to reduce side effects and increase your pet’s wellness.

Anxiety:

Panting, pacing, whimpering, hiding, sudden bouts of aggression, trembling, loss of appetite, trouble sleeping, accidents in the home despite training.

Scientists discovered CBD can moderate the impulses which increase excitement and tension in animals. It also boosts serotonin, resulting in a calming effect.

Autoimmune Disease:

There are numerous autoimmune diseases like arthritis, diabetes and lupus. Common symptoms include muscle weakness, fever, weight loss, excessive panting, abdominal pain and kidney failure.

CBD reduces the pain and tenderness experienced by canines with these ailments.

Cancer:

Lumps or bumps in the body, wounds that don’t heal, chronic injuries, abnormal bleeding or swelling in the bones.

CBD has been show to help prevent the growth of new tumors and can slow the spread of cells. It also facilitates traditional forms of cancer treatment by reducing pain and nausea.

Chronic Inflammation:

Stiffness in the joints, swelling, redness of the skin, chronic pain.

CBD interacts with the receptors responsible for inflammation and reduces their effectiveness in order to treat inflammation. It once again alleviates pain.

Epilepsy:

Recurring seizures with symptoms like collapsing, muscle spasms, frothing at the mouth, twitching, jerking, tongue chewing and a loss of consciousness.

CBD oil possess anticonvulsant properties, which means it can prevent erratic firing of the nerves responsible for causing seizures.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease:

Diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, weight loss, bloody stool, frequent flatulence.

IBD is caused by an abnormal immune response that causes inflammation. CBD oil is anti-inflammatory and reduces the pain, discomfort and frequency of diarrheic episodes in dogs.

Regular Pain

Pain is caused by many different things but often means your dog is struggling to do basic activities like running, walking, climbing stairs or playing.

Scientific and veterinary studies show CBD enhances the signaling of the neurotransmitter anandamide. Anandamide has been shown to reduce pain in both humans and animals.

Types of CBD Products Available for Dogs

One of the greatest benefits of CBD oil is how it can be processed into numerous forms. This means if your dog struggles with a particular method, there is always another you can try. So, if you have a stubborn mammal who always eats around pills, it is possible to find something else.

At present, most CBD oil intended for canines is put into one of four forms:

Dog Treats: CBD dog treats are often the simplest way of giving dogs CBD oil because canines are accustomed to associating treats with special occasions, rewards and deliciousness. After all, what dog doesn't love to receive a bone or crunchy bit? CBD oil treats come in numerous shapes, sizes, flavors and dosage levels, allowing you to choose one your dog will love to eat. Dog treats are also beneficial because the dosage is clearly labeled on the package, which takes the guesswork out of trying to find the right dosage for your pup.

Topical Cream: If your dog suffers from a skin condition or an easily upset stomach, you should consider a topical cream. Creams are great for canines who have problems such as rashes, allergies, arthritis or similar conditions near the surface of their bodies. The CBD topical cream can be applied directly to the skin and will release its agents. The only downside is some dogs might lick the cream, but if you want quick relief for acute and chronic pain, this is the route to take.

Capsules: CBD oil can be placed inside digestible capsules which are then hidden in your dog's food. This form is similar to most human medications.

Tinctures: Finally, there are CBD tinctures. Tinctures are CBD oil in its purest form as a liquid. This oil needs to be administered under your dog's tongue, where it will then be absorbed into the bloodstream and swallowed. The primary benefit of using a tincture is how it allows for exact dosages. If you have multiple dogs, you can then customize the amount per animal. Tinctures also work faster than the other methods because they are absorbed directly.

The CBD Dosage for Your Dog

When you give your dog CBD oil, you need to ensure they receive the proper dosage. While dosing your pet can seem difficult or confusing at first, there are a couple of key factors which make calculations a breeze.

Dog’s Size: The most important element to consider is your dog’s size and weight. The majority of high-quality CBD oils, including those on this list, will include dosing information and suggestions based on the weight of your canine. Weight is a super important consideration because it affects the absorption of the chemical. As a general rule, larger dogs will need more oil, but you should always read the included information before dosing.

The most important element to consider is your dog’s size and weight. The majority of high-quality CBD oils, including those on this list, will include dosing information and suggestions based on the weight of your canine. Weight is a super important consideration because it affects the absorption of the chemical. As a general rule, larger dogs will need more oil, but you should always read the included information before dosing. CBD Product: The dosage will vary depending on the product you use. The majority of CBD oils describe CBD concentration in milligrams. You will then need to determine your dosage by calculating the number of milligrams multiplied by your dog’s weight. Sounds confusing, right? But the method is quite simple: milligram concentration x weight = dosage. For example, an oil with a concentration of 0.10 will result in the following dosage for a 40 lb. dog: 0.10 x 40 = 4 milligram dosage. However, you should once again always check the product to see if the manufacturer has different dosing instructions for you to follow.

The dosage will vary depending on the product you use. The majority of CBD oils describe CBD concentration in milligrams. You will then need to determine your dosage by calculating the number of milligrams multiplied by your dog’s weight. Sounds confusing, right? But the method is quite simple: milligram concentration x weight = dosage. For example, an oil with a concentration of 0.10 will result in the following dosage for a 40 lb. dog: 0.10 x 40 = 4 milligram dosage. However, you should once again always check the product to see if the manufacturer has different dosing instructions for you to follow. Purpose: Finally, your dosage will depend on what type of condition your pet possesses. In general, the CBD dosage will be lower if you are using the oil for a therapeutic reason instead of a medical one. Some examples of therapeutic problems include anxiety, inflammation and pain from physical injuries. An example of a medicinal purpose would be giving your dog CBD oil for epilepsy. The majority of products will list different dosage recommendations based on whether your usage is therapeutic or medicinal.

How to Administer CBD Oil to Your Dog

Similar to what was mentioned earlier, getting a dog to take CBD oil can be a difficult process even without considering the task of dosing. Luckily, CBD oil is available in the forms discussed above. Simply follow these steps to administer each one.

Treats: Treats are simple to administer. All you need to do is give your dog the right number of treats equal to the proper dosage listed on the packaging.

Treats are simple to administer. All you need to do is give your dog the right number of treats equal to the proper dosage listed on the packaging. Topical Creams: Since most topicals are creams, they are easy to apply to your dog’s skin. You just need to rub the recommended amount in and then allow it to be absorbed. If your dog has thick hair, you should move it away from the application site for better absorption.

Since most topicals are creams, they are easy to apply to your dog’s skin. You just need to rub the recommended amount in and then allow it to be absorbed. If your dog has thick hair, you should move it away from the application site for better absorption. Capsules: Capsules can be mixed into food or hidden in treats. Many owners recommend using favorite human options like cheese and peanut butter to tempt picky canines.

Capsules can be mixed into food or hidden in treats. Many owners recommend using favorite human options like cheese and peanut butter to tempt picky canines. Tincture: Liquid CBD oil is best applied in drops underneath the tongue, where it will then be absorbed into the bloodstream. If your dog doesn’t like the taste, consider using a flavored oil or mixing it into some food.

Before You Buy CBD Oil for Dogs

Besides the information listed above, there are a couple of final things to think about when purchasing CBD oil.

Mixing Medications: Mixing medications can be dangerous. If your dog is currently taking any medications and you are interested in using CBD oil, speak to your vet first. There are some medicines which have negative interactions with CBD oil. The oil itself can also slow the liver’s metabolism, which affects how well drugs are broken down and absorbed by the body. An educated veterinarian will be able to tell you whether or not it is safe for your pet to have CBD oil.

Mixing medications can be dangerous. If your dog is currently taking any medications and you are interested in using CBD oil, speak to your vet first. There are some medicines which have negative interactions with CBD oil. The oil itself can also slow the liver’s metabolism, which affects how well drugs are broken down and absorbed by the body. An educated veterinarian will be able to tell you whether or not it is safe for your pet to have CBD oil. Organic Options: Not all CBD oil is organic. While the product is derived from a plant, some oils only utilize hemp which was grown without herbicides and pesticides. If you are concerned about the potential of exposing your dog to these substances, you can shop around and search for an organic alternative. We have listed our personal favorite above, but there are always more on the market to choose from.

Not all CBD oil is organic. While the product is derived from a plant, some oils only utilize hemp which was grown without herbicides and pesticides. If you are concerned about the potential of exposing your dog to these substances, you can shop around and search for an organic alternative. We have listed our personal favorite above, but there are always more on the market to choose from. Extraction Method: Not every manufacturer uses the same extraction method to remove CBD from hemp. In general, processes like superficial CO2 extraction and cold-press extraction are the best because they do not involve solvents. If you want to help your pet avoid harmful byproducts, check out whether or not the manufacturer uses one of these procedures.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to your pets, you always want the best for them. With the aid of this guide, you will discover the best CBD oils for dogs currently on the market. You will also learn important information about just how to dose your canine companion and the best way to administer the oil to receive the effects of CBD you want.

If your furry friend suffers from an acute or chronic condition and you would like to help them find some relief, consider researching and investing in CBD oil today.