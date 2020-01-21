the-best-budget-hotels-in-valencia,-from-mediterranean-gardens-to-art-filled-interiors

If you are travelling on a tight budget, it will come as a pleasant surprise that you can usually stay somewhere rather stylish in Valencia for less than £80 a night – and you might well snag a room at one of our recommendations for around £60, particularly if you can avoid weekends. You don’t have to compromise on location either, as these hotels are right in the centre or close to major attractions such as the City of Arts and Sciences, with easy access to the beach by public transport. Featuring elegant rooms and secret courtyards, informal restaurants and friendly service, here’s our pick of the best budget hotels in Valencia.
This hotel has been lovingly converted from what must have been a grand flour factory into a beautiful hotel. Inside, it’s wonderfully modern, with light-coloured walls, high ceilings and wooden floors. Guests are surrounded by Mediterranean gardens and courtyard, an unusual feature for a city hotel. Spacious double rooms have a modern feel with polished wooden flooring and bright paintings that add a personal touch – particularly the quirky aquatic scene over the bed in some rooms. The famous, modernistic City of Arts and Sciences is less than a mile away, so the city’s old and new centres plus the beach are all within easy reach.
Staying in the Valencia de las Artes is like sleeping in a gallery, with reproductions of famous works of art adorning the walls. The grand building has an elegant façade with marble flooring and a fine staircase in the lobby. But it’s certainly not stuffy: it’s casual, artistic and welcoming. Each room has its own ‘masterpiece’, which gives a personal touch, and are comfortably furnished with good-sized beds featuring memory foam mattresses, smart televisions and fast Wi-Fi. The staff are eager to pass on their knowledge about Valencia to help you have a great stay in Spain’s third largest city.
Period pieces such as old paintings, gilt-framed mirrors, antique tables and chairs have been carefully selected to transform this charming townhouse into a bijou boutique hotel. It’s run by four sisters who come from four generations of bakers on their mother’s side and three generations of hoteliers on their father’s side; the art of hospitality is in their blood and it shines through along with their love – and knowledge – of Valencia. Each room has its own individual design, which makes you feel more like a house guest than a paying customer. The warm and vivid colour scheme feels inviting, while the floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of light stream in.
Definitely an arty, funky vibe with bright splashes of colours such as blues and rich purples runs throughout Hotel One Shot Colón 46 (the interior has been gloriously designed by Barcelona-based Alfons Tost interior design studio, so expect the unexpected). The 50 rooms are ideal for relaxing, with cool wooden floors, colourful and very comfortable beds, a desk, Smart TV, plus spacious bathrooms with rain showers. The location, Calle Colón, is on one of Valencia’s main shopping streets with boutiques and chic department stores; take advantage of their concierge service for booking tickets for the shows, football, excursions or anything else that takes your fancy.
A location by the exquisite town hall square is a major plus for this hotel, though even more impressive is how art, culture, beauty and originality have been creatively combined inside an opulent building dating from 1913. The quirkiness – such as two mannequins sitting in chairs halfway up the reception wall – suits the cultural vibe of Valencia, and creates an informal atmosphere, perfect for relaxing in the restaurant or chatting at the bar. The rooms are painted in neutral, restful colours and are spacious as well, with king-sized doubles or twin beds, Smart TV with USB ports, designer furniture and desks.
Rooms Ciencias is in a modern building with contemporary design and a bright and breezy vibe. If IKEA did hotels, it would probably look pretty much like this; easy practicality with all the basics but no extras to bump up the price. The 27 light rooms sleep two, three or four and some have terraces. Décor is minimalist with white walls, parquet floors and pine panels – air-conditioning is a bonus as Valencia can get very hot in the summer. Young staff are friendly and ready with that all important insider information on where to go and what to see.
Contributions by Sarah Farrell