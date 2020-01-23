the-best-budget-hotels-in-los-angeles-for-a-list-stays-without-the-price-tag

On South Broadway in Downtown, a thriving and fast-gentrifying area is The Ace. Inside, it has a shabby but considered look: LA Noir meets Old Hollywood. On entering rooms you feel as if you’ve been handed the keys to a friend’s warehouse studio. On entering rooms you feel as if you’ve been handed the keys to a friend’s warehouse studio. It’s undone in a polished way, with concrete ceilings and makeshift homasote boards on the walls. The rooftop swimming pool and sun deck, modelled on Hollywood nightclub Les Deux Café, is a welcome summertime spot, with great views. LA Chapter, an all-day brasserie, spills out onto the street and is busy with Angelenos all day.



