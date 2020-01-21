the-best-budget-hotels-in-hong-kong,-including-free-tai-chi-classes-and-cool-capsule-beds

With more that 60 million arrivals a year, Hong Kong is the world’s most visited city, and visitors will find everything they could possibly want from a city break at their fingertips. This vertical playground of steel and glass skyscrapers is home to some of the world’s most luxurious hotels – and you can pay a pretty penny for them too. That’s not to say you can’t find a central, stylish, spotlessly clean room for less than £100 a night; you just have to look a bit harder. Here, we’ve done the legwork for you and put together our pick of the best budget hotels in Hong Kong.
TUVE
Hong Kong
8
Telegraph expert rating
TUVE is a highly stylised hotel that feels like a destination for frequent travellers in the know, a short hop away from the heart of Causeway Bay. The look is minimalist, with a slightly futuristic, slightly industrial feel – it feels like a hotel straight out of the space scenes in Interstellar. Think all-white hallways, polished concrete floors and walls in the rooms, and carbon steel wardrobes. Rooms are small, but cleverly designed furniture, such as a desk-cum-bookshelf with a hidden seat, makes intelligent use of the space. Amenities by Le Labo and Fresh and Antipodes sparkling water complete the high-end feel.
The Bishop Lei is a most unusual hybrid: an excellent-value hotel owned and managed by the Catholic diocese of Hong Kong, which is popular with bargain-hunting travellers (of every denomination). Standard rooms aren’t very spacious, so try and upgrade, and definitely go higher for lovely views of hills and the harbour. The food, which is both middle-of-the-road Western and Asian, is good and extremely popular with locals. The Central-Mid-Levels escalator route, just a few minutes’ walk from the hotel, is crammed with bustling bars and restaurants, so you can pick alternative dining options as you glide up and down.
A 1990 skyscraper opposite Temple Street Night Market has emerged from a major makeover as a pulsing creative hub. Inside, you’ll find a cool art installations, and a cocktail bar, graffiti walls and a DJ booth. Other perks include a 24-hour gym, a rooftop pool, free morning tai chi classes and tours of the neighbourhood and night market. The small rooms are fitted in retro 1970s style, with cork walls, geometric print carpeting and burnt-orange accents. Saving money on the rooms means you can splurge on the smashing weekend buffet at The Astor restaurant, or dress up for a wonderful Michelin-starred meal at Chinese restaurant Yat Tung Heen.
This boutique hotel is no-frills, but the small rooms are pleasant, and it’s ideal for travellers – or frequent visitors – who want to move beyond the tourist bubble. It’s right in the heart of Mongkok, a local neighbourhood bustling with shops and restaurants. Rooms are clean, bright and uncluttered. Go high and, if you’re travelling as a couple, opt for the slightly bigger Superior rooms. This is the antithesis of the gilt-ridden, chandeliered Hong Kong hotel: the look can feel rather spartan on arrival, but once you’ve spent time on Mongkok’s streets, dizzyingly stuffed with goods, the return to bare monasticism is relatively soothing.
Cheung Chau island is famous for its seafood restaurants and walks; it has no cars, apart from Dinky-sized emergency vehicles. This b&b is an ideal place to spend the night and watch the islanders stroll around their backstreets in a Chinese version of the passiegata. The two four-storey, yellow and blue painted buildings – plus the plastic grapes and hibiscus on the roof terrace – cheerfully attempt a southern Mediterranean flavour in an unmistakable Chinese setting. The roof has excellent sea views and a cool breeze in the summer. Bedrooms are pleasantly simple, with immaculate white linen and clean bathrooms.
Sleeep [sic] is the city’s first capsule hotel. It’s aimed at both sleep-deprived locals, who can rent by the hour, and travellers looking for a quiet night within a noisy metropolis. From the moment you check in via QR code – or fingerprint – you’re in a world that’s been thoughtfully designed for optimum snoozing in a small space. The eight spacious capsules are lined with wood and are deliberately curved to offset any claustrophobia. Guests can opt to be woken by a brightening light – a much more gentle start to the day than alarm clocks. For a solo traveller who wants to be in the middle of the city, this isn’t a bad cocoon for a night or two.
This unusual hotel consists of one floor within the Vocational Training Council’s complex in Pokfulam. The hospitality students here want to do their best – you won’t encounter more willing staff anywhere else in the city. There are great walks up to the Peak, and the views over the South China sea are fantastic. The impeccable rooms and bathrooms are far bigger than those in most central hotels. Those facing the sea have magnificent views at sunset, and the mountain rooms look towards the Peak. There’s a gym and a training spa, offering both Chinese and, unexpectedly, Hawaiian massages.
Contributions by Lee Cobaj, Fionnuala McHugh and Rebecca Tay