the-best-budget-hotels-in-dubai,-from-rooftop-pools-with-stellar-views-to-hip-and-homely-bedrooms

As well as a resounding national treasure, being more than a 100 years old in a country that’s less than 50, this tiny boutique hotel also happens to be one of Dubai’s best contemporary art galleries, so the courtyard café attracts some of the city’s more interesting creative types. Each of the seven rooms are decorated in a different style by local or regional artists and designers, from Zayan Gandour to Karim Rachid. The set breakfast – an Arabian affair of labneh (strained yoghurt), ful medames (seasoned beans), fruit, and flat breads – is included and in the absence of a gym, table tennis and bike hire is available.



