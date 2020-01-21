the-best-budget-hotels-in-dubai,-from-rooftop-pools-with-stellar-views-to-hip-and-homely-bedrooms

You can find a glut of bland budget hotels in Al Barsha and Deira, but those with character tend to be concentrated around the historical, rejuvenated neighbourhoods of Bur Dubai, with creative hotels like XVA Art Hotel aligning their style with local heritage, while the modern, urban Zabeels occupy the millennial-friendly end of the spectrum. Some hotels offer good-value beach holidays, while others stand out for their proximity to cultural hot spots like the record-breaking Burj Khalifa. For a comfortable and stylish stay that won’t break the bank in a city known for its extravagance, see our pick of the best affordable hotels below.
The QE2 cruise ship, an icon of British maritime history, might not seem like an affordable option, with its grand theatre and fine dining restaurant once frequented by members of the Royal family, but you will struggle to find a better deal in Dubai for such a unique property offering five-star service and the chance to experience living history. Charming, enthusiastic staff in marine-themed uniforms warmly welcome guests and there are plenty of facilities on board. Some of the city’s top attractions, such as the Gold Souk, the Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest building), are a 15-minute taxi ride away.
At Jumeirah’s first three-star hotel, the feel is more hipster, with communal ‘hangouts’ featuring beanbags, swings, table football and occasional film screenings. Other facilities include a rooftop pool and free use of bikes and rollerblades – ideal for touring the local promenade that’s more than a mile long. Zabeel House MINI also displays a refreshing alternative to the greige décor: think stools fashioned from piles of old magazines, topped with cushions and bound together with belts and a floor-to-ceiling portrait of a woman in the lobby, which, on closer inspection reveals itself as a mosaic of ‘upcycled’ computer disks.
This three-star hotel in a superb downtown location with views of Burj Khalifa sets a new standard for affordable hotels in Dubai. Rove Downtown is as hip as it is homely, and features contemporary art displays, co-working spaces, a convenience store and hidden PlayStation hub furnished with beanbags. In short, it’s brilliant. For self-sufficient travellers, there’s a laundry, luggage lockers and the option of self-check-in, along with a 24-hour mini-market and Starbucks. A boutique cinema, gym and rooftop pool add to the many attractions. Rooms are simple but Instagram-friendly.
As well as a resounding national treasure, being more than a 100 years old in a country that’s less than 50, this tiny boutique hotel also happens to be one of Dubai’s best contemporary art galleries, so the courtyard café attracts some of the city’s more interesting creative types. Each of the seven rooms are decorated in a different style by local or regional artists and designers, from Zayan Gandour to Karim Rachid. The set breakfast – an Arabian affair of labneh (strained yoghurt), ful medames (seasoned beans), fruit, and flat breads – is included and in the absence of a gym, table tennis and bike hire is available.
This family-friendly resort feels a world away from the hubbub of Dubai, yet with private beach, pools and activities galore, it’s better suited to a seaside break than a base for exploring the city. Guests can use the facilities and restaurants of both resorts, although some areas are exclusive to Palm Tree Court guests. There are endless activities – many of them free – including tennis, squash, badminton and table tennis, as well as a Wibit inflatable waterpark and fantastic watersports centre with experienced staff offering sailing, SUP, water-skiing and more.
This is a hotel for those who dream of time travel; it may be an afforable option, but it certainly doesn’t scrimp on style. With Bakelite-style rotary dial telephones and dolly light switches, ‘par avion’ etiquettes on faded blue envelopes it’s like sleeping on the set of period drama, one set in 1950s Dubai. One floor above reception, a puzzle of 10 connected bayt (houses) containing 200 rooms, runs across Al Seef souq. Traditional communal courtyards house wooden seesaws or swings, weathered baskets and treasure chests for effect and majlis-style seating comprising floor cushions with armrests upholstered in sadu weave.
An affordable, fashion-forward hotel in a prime location with well-groomed facilities is a rare find in Dubai, especially at this price. The modernist seven-storey block blends well in the urban setting. Various decades merge in the monochrome rooms, brightened by floor-to-ceiling windows and complemented by fashionable black accessories, including retro rotary dial telephones and Fifties-style Smeg FAB5 mini fridges. While all rooms feature a Dubai skyline mural, only some Plush rooms come with hammocks. There’s a spa, gym, and bicycles and rollerblades can be hired from reception.
With serviced apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, and good-sized hotel rooms, Fraser Suites is both pleasant and practical for business travellers and families. Many rooms have a balcony with great city views, and there is a pool, tennis court and 24-hour room service. It can be windy around the 25-metre rooftop pool, but the deck offers views of the Burj Al Arab, as well as a tennis court, sauna and steam rooms. Aqua Café serves a good breakfast buffet, with eggs cooked to order.
Handily located, stylish and affordable: this mid-range hotel ticks plenty of boxes. A pleasant pool and free beach shuttle add to the appeal. Rooms are well thought out and flexible for families. Practical features include a large desk and Herman Miller ergonomic chair, iron and ironing board, bar fridge and tea and coffee making facilities. The Garden Grille serves a good hot and cold buffet breakfast. The gastropub-style food at lunch and dinner offers great value for money.
Contributions by Lara Brunt, Sarah Hedley Hymers, Jenny Johnson
