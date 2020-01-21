the-best-budget-hotels-in-copenhagen,-from-hip-locations-to-secret-courtyards

Walk out of the central train station’s front entrance and the hotel is right there in front of you, meaning you can be in your room within half an hour of leaving the airport. The look is classic and traditional – step into the lobby and you enter an old-school world of dark wood panelling, fleur de lys-patterned carpet and a great, glass-walled vintage lift that glides up through the central stairwell. Rooms are fresh and clean, and you’ll find a small fitness room in the basement, bikes to hire, and a computer for guests to use, free of charge.



