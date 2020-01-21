the-best-budget-hotels-in-brussels,-including-train-cabin-beds-and-belgian-tap-rooms

Hotel prices veer about quite unpredictably in Brussels, according to demand. Demand is highest during the working week when the EU is in full flow, or during an international convention (most notably the Brussels Seafood Expo in early May). The moral is: keep a sharp eye out for bargains. The below are some of the city’s most interesting hotels with a record for competitive prices. The hostels are more than the name might suggest: closer to hotels (with some independent en-suite rooms), but still retaining some of the hostel ethos of sharing. See our pick of the best budget hotels in Brussels.
Zoom Hotel
Brussels, Belgium
7
Telegraph expert rating
This boutique hotel’s name, Zoom, is in reference to the presiding photography theme. ‘Cosy industrial’ is how the hotel itself describes its design style: it’s modern, arty, engaging and intriguing, drawing guests into the concept with participatory photography projects and exhibits, a collection of historic cameras, and quirky features such as cinema seats, and a police motorbike in the lobby that you can photograph yourself on. All the rooms vary, and each features its own unique image of Brussels, stretched on a long canvas, by a Belgian photographer. The Zoom Beer House serves some 50 Belgian beers and selected brands of chocolate, promoting the affinity between beer and chocolate.
A bit of design panache sets Hotel Aloft, part of the massive US-based Starwood chain, apart from the usual budget hotel. The whole hotel feels like a private club, and has a bright and bouncy feel to it. There’s an attention to detail characteristic to all well-run hotels, and the rooms are spacious, comfortable, well-equipped with ultra-comfy beds and large spa showers. The hotel has a decent gym, and the bar has a buzzy, party atmosphere at night. It is located near Place Schuman, so somewhat outside the historic heart of Brussels – not so good for general tourist visitors, but bargain weekend rates can compensate for the non-central location.
This privately owned and well-established hotel lies in a quiet side-street very close to the historic heart of Brussels. The façade is grand – an 18th-century maison de maître – but behind this is a well-run, modern hotel. Many of the staff have been here for decades, and lend it the reassuring ease that lengthy experience brings. Rooms are simple and stylish; there’s a focus on Belgian fashion that features in many of the rooms and the photos in the corridors – echoing the fashion shops in the nearby Rue Dansaert. Be sure to check out the basement dining area, which nestles against rare surviving stonework from the first set of defensive city walls, dating back to the 12th century.
Midway between the European Quarter and central Brussels, three grand old townhouses dating from 1900 have been stylishly converted to offer comfortable self-catering suites and apartments. The look is modern and well-presented, but with a respect for the legacy of the building. There are plenty of original features scattered around the rooms: rafters, fireplaces, wooden floors; some rooms have original painted and stuccoed ceilings, with a king-sized bed, living area and a kitchenette. Although offering self-sufficient apartments, there are standard hotel services, with friendly and helpful staff, daily housekeeping and laundry service.
You know there’s something special going on here from the railway carriage projecting over the street from the rooftop. The décor throughout is train-themed, with authentic railway memorabilia. Two historic railway carriages sit on the roof, one contains 14 low-cost shared ‘cabines’ (guests have to rent or bring their own sleeping bag and towel). The other carriage is an exclusive-use luxury suite with its own bathroom and rooftop terrace. There are a range of modern rooms providing flexible accommodation. This is a hostel, but an upmarket one where all ages are welcome – a little way from the city centre, but if you’re game for innovation, it’s definitely worth the ride.
DRUUM is styled as a ‘contemporary bed and breakfast’; each of the six rooms has been individually designed by a contemporary artist and boldly challenges conventional décor while maintaining essential creature comforts. The building is a huge, rambling mansion, built in 1840 for a businessman, which later became a factory making pipes, cigarette holders and jewellery. The owners are engaging hosts, and really want their guests to enjoy their stay and their innovative project. Temporary exhibitions and art events are staged in the former jewellery vault in the basement. It’s intriguing and fun, and in an up-and-coming quarter close to the city centre.
A former brewery is the industrial setting for this novel property. The structure has permitted an extraordinarily spacious interior, with large public rooms, massive corridors and enormous bedrooms. It takes only 15 minutes to walk to the Grand Place, and the route passes along the Rue Dansaert, Brussels’ main fashion district. Close by too is the Rue de Flandre and the area around Place Sainte-Catherine, packed with interesting restaurants, shops and chocolatiers. It’s the place to book if you want good, flexible accommodation, an easy-going atmosphere, effective catering and highly competitive prices.
If a conveniently located budget option is what you’re after, this NH Collection hotel makes for a strong contender. The hotel is close to the Gare du Nord in Brussels and Grand Place, with the shopping street Rue Neuve close by, as well as the Comic Book Museum. Unwind in the fitness suite, which has a sauna and steam room, or take breakfast on the rooftop terrace. If the hotel’s style was a dress code it would ‘smart casual’; bedrooms are styled with elegant and tasteful comfort, and the bathroom designers have been given plenty of space to showcase their art. Guests may feel they are being treated to a quality slightly above their station, given that this is a mid-price hotel.
The youthful atmosphere apart, Sleep Well feels more like a hotel than a hostel. There are three tiers of accommodation, starting with a traditional-style hostel, and rising to hotel-standard duplex family rooms, all keenly priced given their quality and convenient location from Gare du Nord. There are scores of good places to eat and drink nearby, of every kind and budget. The hostel is run by a non-profit organisation, with roots in a youth-oriented social project that began in 1976 and is still ongoing, and it retains an admirable sense of mission. The staff, some of which are student trainees, are really helpful and obliging. Be sure to make full use of the free walking tours on offer.
Prices cited on Boooking.com are subject to change in high season and during popular holidays and events.