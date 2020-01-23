the-best-budget-hotels-in-bruges,-from-historic-houses-to-modern-apartments

Nathalie Standaert has been in charge of this hotel for nearly 20 years, and the personal welcome, attention to detail and tidy presentation of the rooms is very much the product of her dedicated approach. The building dates to 1650, and has a historic feel, with is pretty, step-gabled façades, exposed beams, tapestries and stone fireplace, but all has been tidily and stylishly renovated, mixing the old with the new. The hotel’s 17th-century cellar serves as a lounge, warmed by the wonderful wood-fired cast-iron stove in the shape of a baboon (by Les Lalanne). This is a good base: an agreeable walk along cobbled streets, beside some of the prettiest canals, brings you to the historic centre of Bruges.



