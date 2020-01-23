the-best-budget-hotels-in-bruges,-from-historic-houses-to-modern-apartments

An insider’s guide to the best cheap hotels in Bruges, including the top places to stay for comfortable interiors, friendly service, courtyard gardens, historic façades, budget-friendly facilities and authentic Belgian restaurants, in locations near the historic centre and on the canals.
The hotel is on Wijngaardstraat, a small and picturesque cobbled street in the southern part of the historic centre. The main building was the 18th-century on-site residence of the owner of the Anker brewery. A few of the features recall this historic past, such as the façade with its stone anchors over the arches, the ornate front lounge, and the brick-vaulted breakfast room which was the malt storage cellar. Otherwise the hotel is modern, comprised of three buildings around a spacious courtyard garden, with seating. The services and features demanded of four-star status are all here, but the staff go several steps further to provide a personal welcome, advice and assistance to their guests.
The name Patritius actually refers to St Patrick, and an Irish monastery that once stood on this site (the cellar dates back to the 13th century), but the impressive current mansion was built in 1830. Inside, a high-arched coach entrance leads to the old coach house at the back of the attractive, enclosed garden. The main building is of an impressive scale, with chandeliers hanging from the high-ceilings of the hallway, lounge and dining room, and a beautiful spiral staircase beneath a cupola. The hotel is family-owned and managed, with rooms which are all different, but share the same classical, light and airy country-house style, evoking the 18th and 19th centuries in their décor.
Hotel Fevery occupies part of the former Hotel Bariseele, built here in 1920. The décor of the public rooms still echoes that past, with antique clocks, wooden speculoos (biscuit) moulds, a lace-maker’s chair – like a traditional Belgian home. Rooms are attractive and simple, in a general colour scheme of white with muted red in the fabrics and a bed-runner. There’s a lounge where free tea and coffee is available, and where beer and wine is also served. It is an excellent base from which to explore Bruges’ rewarding but less well-known attractions, such as the museum and Baroque church of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-ter-Potterie.
Freren Fonteinstraat is a quiet street close to the centre, just south of the pretty Groenerei canal, and a short walk to the Burg, the historic square at the heart of old Bruges. The main house was built in 1634 and retains its step-gabled, red-brick frontage, with features including exposed beams, and antique furniture. A second building, sharing a large courtyard garden, is more modern, with Art Deco touches. Outside, the large courtyard garden, with fountain, provides a restful centrepiece. Rooms vary from Singles in the old servants’ attic to the individually styled Duplex Garden Suites overlooking the garden. Some have exposed beams, others have painted wall panels; many have chandeliers and objets d’art.
Nathalie Standaert has been in charge of this hotel for nearly 20 years, and the personal welcome, attention to detail and tidy presentation of the rooms is very much the product of her dedicated approach. The building dates to 1650, and has a historic feel, with is pretty, step-gabled façades, exposed beams, tapestries and stone fireplace, but all has been tidily and stylishly renovated, mixing the old with the new. The hotel’s 17th-century cellar serves as a lounge, warmed by the wonderful wood-fired cast-iron stove in the shape of a baboon (by Les Lalanne). This is a good base: an agreeable walk along cobbled streets, beside some of the prettiest canals, brings you to the historic centre of Bruges.
The main building is the grand 19th-century former home of a mayor of Bruges, refurbished to create this four-star hotel. Most rooms are decorated in a simple and pared back style, with a grey and beige colour scheme. The restaurant, Den Heerd, is something to shout about. It occupies an airy modern extension at the back, which spills out into a lovely garden with box hedges, sun loungers and a raised rectangular pond ornamented with sculptures. Belgian and European cuisine is served here, such as gravadlax with asparagus sorbet, sprinkled with tiny herbal salad leaves. The copious buffet breakfast places special emphasis on high-quality Belgian fare – and a chocolate fountain.
The building’s history as a maison de maître (grand townhouse) is evident from the high-ceilinged rooms on the ground floor, and the courtyard garden with its view onto an old, step-gabled coach house (with the medieval tower of the Lords of Gistel just beyond). The bedrooms, however, are utterly modern. Second-generation owner-manager Veronique De Muynck runs this hotel with her own, personal touch. The Markt – the square at the heart of historic Bruges, with its landmark Belfry – lies just a couple of minutes’ walk to the south, and all the main sights and the best shopping streets are similarly within easy walking distance.
