the-best-budget-hotels-in-barcelona,-including-shady-gardens-and-rooftop-pools

If you don’t need a great deal of space, but you do need a touch of style in your surroundings, the Chic&Basic chain is just for you.

All-white rooms are designed to be as open and airy as possible. The glass shower cubicles alongside the beds might not appeal to friends sharing, but the use of mirrors and semi-transparent twisted PVC curtains is both curious and clever. This is a basic hotel in terms of facilities, so contact with staff is fairly limited, but those on reception are friendly enough. No restaurant, but a simple buffet breakfast is available.



