the-best-budget-hotels-in-bangkok

An insider’s guide to the best cheap hotels in Bangkok, featuring the top places to stay for comfortable rooms, rooftop pools, buzzing bars, eclectic design and top-notch locations, including Downtown, Bangkok Riverside, Sukhumvit and Chinatown.
All prices below are rates for double rooms, based on two people sharing. These prices are subject to change in high season and during popular holidays and events.
The Riva Surya is a smart ‘flashpacker’ hotel by the Chao Phraya river, close to the plentiful bars and restaurants on Khao San Road. Smart, simple rooms in Colonial style, great views, a swimming pool and close proximity to Bangkok’s historic sites make this a good choice for visitors who want comfort amidst the area’s budget vibe. There’s a freeform pool (with an adjacent children’s pool) which is just large enough for a swim and surrounded by sun loungers. A well-equipped gym awaits fitness hounds. There’s no spa but massages can be enjoyed by the pool or in the privacy of one’s room.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This hotel feels just right amongst sky trains, high rises and gigantic malls – reasonably smart, very cosmopolitan, but informal. The designers really had a field day, with traditionalist modern art covering walls and corridors, painted in nicely muted colours. You might call it Far Eastern industrial, but that sounds less welcoming than it really is. Unique, quirky, compact and comfortable, the 203 rooms offer large bathrooms and manage to be colourful without being gaudy.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Mövenpick styles itself as modern Thai, though it’s perhaps more appropriate to call it modern Swiss with Asian influences. Water plays an important role in the hotel’s aesthetics – ponds and cascading waterfalls can be seen everywhere – and the hotel interior has been laid out with Feng Shui in mind. There’s also a rooftop infinity pool, a gym, and in-room massages can be arranged. Furthermore, Chocolate Hour begins every day at 4pm, with free chocolate available for all guests.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Arun Residence is a romantic, affordable hotel on the banks of the Chao Praya River, near Wat Prak Kaew and the Grand Palace. Rooms are large, there’s a lovely riverside restaurant – sitting on its patio and watching the light fade over the river is one of the great Bangkok experiences – and the staff are polite and accommodating. There are just six large rooms – all fitted in dark wood with plenty of Chinese touches. The deluxe ones are split-level affairs while the suites have their own private balconies facing the river.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
A smart, quiet and almost ostentatious boutique hotel in the up-scale Lang Suan area, which is crammed with eateries, bars and music venues. With its bright lobby, small, garden-fringed pool and large simple rooms, the Luxx XL is the ideal springboard into the city’s nightlife and shopping. Hardwood floors, simple modern teak furniture and all expected amenities in the bedrooms make for a comfortable stay. The sleek bathrooms – with large tubs – open into the rooms.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Continent is a modern and elegant downtown hotel, close to both the BTS skytrain and the MRT underground and minutes away from the new Terminal 21 shopping complex and the seedy but popular Soi Cowboy entertainment street. The 153 rooms are divided up into four themes – forest, space, ocean and desert, which determine the colour tones of the furnishings and the photographs that grace the walls. Facilities include a rooftop infinity pool and bar, and a small but well-equipped gym.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
China’s ‘Roaring Thirties’ come to life at this retrofitted, 70-year-old building in the heart of Bangkok’s Chinatown. The hotel offers the right balance between old world movie set feel and modern facilities. The architectural centrepiece is a water garden in the atrium, a 50-foot (15-metre) long pond filled with plants and teeming with fish. Rooms are spacious and as exquisitely designed as the hotel’s common areas. Deep armchairs, four poster beds and compact but spotless bathrooms are all infused with the same stunning period feel (some of the bathrooms feature bird cages complete with fake doves).
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com