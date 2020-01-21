the-best-boutique-hotels-in-shanghai,-from-hip-hideaways-to-ancient-villas

In this sprawling megatropolis of over 24 million people, home to some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, it appears that big is beautiful. But against this fast-paced high-rise backdrop there are some very special small packages to be found, from tiny galleries hidden in old French mansions, to speakeasies secreted in basements, to inventive boutique hotels scattered in shikumen-style back streets and out the way water villages. But, while Shanghai has its fair share of small hotels, quality and standards of service can be an issue. We’ve narrowed down the best of the bunch for you here.