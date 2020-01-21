the-best-boutique-hotels-in-hong-kong,-from-sleek-suites-to-heritage-hideaways

The ‘T’ stands for training: this unusual hotel consists of one floor within the Vocational Training Council’s complex in Pokfulam, on the western side of Hong Kong island, overlooking the South China Sea. Ultimately, this is a school building, the sixth-floor of which happens to be a hotel with 30 rooms and suites. You’ll need a little patience with the students, who are overseen by trainers. They want to do their best – you won’t encounter more willing staff anywhere else in the city – but that’s a two-way process. You are there to help them. The impeccably clean rooms and bathrooms are far bigger than those in most Central hotels. Those facing the sea have magnificent views, especially at sunset, and the mountain rooms look towards the Peak.



