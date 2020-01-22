the-best-boutique-hotels-in-grenada,-from-hilltop-escapes-to-beachside-villas

There’s a lot to like about the southern Caribbean island of Grenada. It’s very easy-going, isn’t particularly developed and has fantastic beaches, a mountainous and rainforested interior, and St George’s; one of the region’s prettiest capitals. On the accommodation front, Grenada has very few large chain hotels – instead it excels in privately owned, small-scale places to stay, ranging from a five-star colonial-style retreat to a boho-chic hideaway, a lively bayside hangout to an intimate collection of hilltop villas with facilities you’d expect in a luxury hotel. Here’s our selection of Grenada’s best boutique hotels.
Calabash is on Grenada’s south coast facing yacht-speckled Prickly Bay and beside the wide and peaceful Lance aux Épines Beach. This is an old school Caribbean classic, with a horseshoe of low-rise buildings overlooking neat, palm-dotted lawns; by Caribbean standards, the ambiance is fairly formal – for example, everyone dresses up a bit for dinner. In fact, food at the Calabash is easily the best of any hotel on Grenada, and a major part of the appeal of staying here; expect a mix of local and international dishes at Gary Rhodes’ eponymous restaurant. The 30 supremely restful and comfy suites are decorated in a contemporary colonial style.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This 13-room property, run by an engaging British couple, sits on a hillside above a wild beach, and has mesmerising sea views. The beach directly below is around 150 yards of palm-backed golden sands, and the colourful, rustic town of Sauteurs is a short drive away. With the owner’s school photos on a wall of the bar, wicker armchairs and sofas, and a large table covered in celebrity and yachting magazines, it exudes something of the atmosphere of a country house hotel in the tropics. There are 13 bedrooms, all with a sea view and terrace, most with a four-poster bed; 11 are single-storey cottages.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Laluna
St George’s, Grenada
8
Telegraph expert rating
Guests at Laluna soak up the hip, pared-down Asian design and laid-back vibe by hanging out on the Indonesian daybeds and sofas in the thatched-roofed bar-cum-lounge behind the beach, or on teak sun loungers on the wooden deck by the pool; Cuban jazz and Lana del Rey are typical soundtracks wafting around the property. The 16 rooms come in the form of shingle-roofed cottages spread over the steep and verdant hillside rising up from the heart of the hotel, while the Italian-inspired restaurant is a casual, thatched-roofed affair directly behind the beach.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
From the outside, the whitewashed, terracotta-roofed buildings that make up Mount Cinnamon have a Mediterranean look. Inside, the place feels fun and upbeat, chic and informal with a riot of primary colours. Cinnamon Suites are spacious, stylish and understated with wood flooring and white-leather chairs on balconies (from which the views are sensational) while the rest of the accommodation takes the form of apartments boldly decorated with lime green and purple pieces of furniture, eye-catching, tropical-themed modern art, as well as homely touches such as baskets of novels and arrays of decorative shells. It’s a three-minute walk to the property’s lovely beach club.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The exceptional views are part of what makes Maca Bana so special – they are the best of any place to stay on the island, and extend right up the coast to St George’s and Grenada’s green and mountainous interior beyond. It is comprised of a cluster of individual, treehouse-like villas (painted yellow, green, pink and salmon) sitting on a hillside high above a long and beautiful beach. Pretty, sloping gardens are dotted with fruit trees and little ponds that are home to terrapins and koi fish. Each villa is different, but they are colourful, quite stylishly and comfortably furnished with chunky wooden furniture.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Le Phare Bleu is a peaceful little marina complex set at the back of a deep bay in an off-the-beaten-track spot on Grenada’s south coast. It’s a scenic and very tranquil spot, with two smallish stretches of dark-sand beach fronting the property. The atmosphere is very easy-going, but having yachties pottering around gives the place a pleasant, low-key buzz (there are slips for 60 boats). With dark-wood floorboards, rattan furniture, and cosy bedrooms with beds draped in mosquito nets, the villas have a rustic feel; consider paying more for one of the nine single-storey one or two-bedroom Garden or Seafront Villas, which are very spacious and well-designed for tropical living.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Fun and funky sums up True Blue Bay. Every wall – inside and out – is painted in bright colours, such as blue, indigo, orange; the place feels loved, spirited and proud of being a bit quirky. Scattered over the hillside and along the waterfront are 70 rooms, suites and villas – it’s no hardship to book a standard room, which typically have smart teak furniture and modern bathrooms. More expansive are the vast Tower Suites, which have their own lookout tower. Facilities include four appealing swimming pools, a marina, a nicely done little spa and open-air yoga deck with lovely views across the bay.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The eight cream-coloured, shingle-roofed villas at the 473 resort are snuggled within two acres of pristine gardens that are dotted with crotons, oleander, bougainvillea and various palms, all hidden away in the affluent Fort Jeudy community, which occupies one of the long fingers of land on Grenada’s south coast. The positioning and layout of the villas mean they have lots of privacy, and all have sea views (the best placed are right on the waterfront). Interiors are feature chocolate-coloured slate floors, grey-blue wood panelling, bold canvasses by Grenadian artists and a potpourri of colourful decorative objects: mini Caribbean huts, bird sculptures and painted calabash shells.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com