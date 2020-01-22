the-best-boutique-hotels-in-grenada,-from-hilltop-escapes-to-beachside-villas

The exceptional views are part of what makes Maca Bana so special – they are the best of any place to stay on the island, and extend right up the coast to St George’s and Grenada’s green and mountainous interior beyond. It is comprised of a cluster of individual, treehouse-like villas (painted yellow, green, pink and salmon) sitting on a hillside high above a long and beautiful beach. Pretty, sloping gardens are dotted with fruit trees and little ponds that are home to terrapins and koi fish. Each villa is different, but they are colourful, quite stylishly and comfortably furnished with chunky wooden furniture.



Read expert review

