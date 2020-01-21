the-best-boutique-hotels-in-barcelona,-from-pretty-rooftop-terraces-to-medieval-architecture

The España is a much-loved Barcelona institution, which started out as an inn for travellers in the 19th century. Recent additions include a top-deck sundeck and cocktail bar, which sometimes hosts live music or DJs. The rooms are fairly tiny unless you splash out for a Boutique room with terrace (ask for one on the fifth floor for a view to the nearby church), but such is the price you pay to sleep in a sensitively converted historic building. The Fonda España is worth eating in for the wonderful Modernista mosaics alone, but if traditional Catalan fare is your thing, you’ll love the food too.



