the-best-books-about-boston-from-the-2010s,-according-to-local-librarians

The Boston Public Library is doling out book recommendations for the end of the year and decade.
Librarians have picked their favorite books of the decade, shared the most borrowed books of 2019, and they’ve also released their selections for the best books about Boston published in the 2010s.
Below, the 10 titles the BPL librarians say are the best books about Boston from the last decade.
- “The Atlas of Boston History” edited by Nancy S. Seasholes (2019)
- “A City So Grand” by Stephen Puleo (2010)
- “Eden on the Charles” by Michael Rawson (2014)
- “People Before Highways” by Karilyn Crockett (2018)
- “The City-state of Boston” by Mark A. Peterson (2019)
- “Good Neighbors” by Sylvie Tissot (2015)
- “Dining Out in Boston” by James C. O’Connell (2017)
- “A People’s History of the New Boston” by Jim Vrabel (2014)
- “A History of Boston in 50 Artifacts” by Joseph M. Bagley (2016)
- “Stories From the Shadows” by James J. O’Connell (2015)
