the-best-bars,-pubs-and-live-music-venues-in-bristol

That Bristol has a superb restaurant scene is now a given, but its drinking dens and nightlife options are also something to be reckoned with too, as is its renowned live music scene. From classic pubs (such as the well known Coronation Tap cider house in Clifton) to speakeasies and romantic cocktail bars – the city has an abundance of excellent haunts. As for music, there is everything from classical performances at revamped St George’s Bristol concert hall, major acts at the O2 Academy or Colston Hall (currently undergoing a major refurbishment) and DJs at Lakota, to all manner of bands in bars, dives and long-running venues – including on a boat in the harbour. Here are 10 of the best…

A former merchant house dating back to the mid-19th century, Milk Thistle is set out over four floors and styled as a speakeasy



Prices: £



The Old Duke has been putting on New Orleans style jazz for 50-odd years



The Gold Bar at Bristol Harbour Hotel Hotel bars are great for (sometimes) avoiding the crowds and for finding tip-top mixologists. The Gold Bar at the Bristol Harbour Hotel (set in a grand Victorian Grade II-listed building) is no exception. It’s an elaborate spin on what it claims is a “speakeasy” style, but it’s more a romantic and slinky hideaway bar awash with vivid floral colours and fabrics, colourful artwork (giant playing cards, a movie poster for Attack of the 50ft Woman) and velvet banquette chairs and stools. There is a DJ on Friday nights; the Nespresso martinis ought to be tried. Contact: 0117 203 4445; harbourhotels.co.uk/bristol

Prices: ££



Try the Nespresso martinis at The Gold Bar at the Bristol Harbour Hotel



Prices: £



The Canteen bar is chilled and affordable with tables are crammed in front of the stage



Whiteladies Road Her Majesty’s Secret Service Hidden down an alleyway, you walk through an old telephone box to get to the delightfully compact and very British HMSS. It all seems very hush-hush and discreet in keeping with its loose James Bond image – there’s a caricature of Sean Connery on the wall – although a Seventies disco theme is also present too (via a glitterball and the music). Sit at the bar, high tables or large cornered sofa and peruse “Winston’s Illustrated Travel Guide to the British Isles” – a witty and very cool cocktail menu; try the bourbon-based Angel of Mercy. Contact: 0117 973 3926; hmssbristol.com

Prices: ££



Her Majesty’s Secret Service has a witty and very cool cocktail menu



Prices: ££



The sultry theme of Crying Wolf is British nature and woodland; expect well crafted soul and rock and roll music on the ground floor



Highbury Vaults The mural of Rapunzel in a hoodie on the outside of the pub by street artist Nick Walker adds a witty 21st century touch to this 200-year-old pub. From the tiny snug at the front, to the wood-panelled main bar with its alcove seating, working train set running along the wall, bar billiards and large walled garden, Highbury Vaults is at once cosy and traditional with around six beers and ciders on tap including, Gem and Addlestone cider; plus guests ales. There are rolls on the bar, old school-style, but you can also tuck into the likes of wild boar sausage stew and chilli con carne. Contact: 01179 733203; highburyvaults.co.uk

Prices: £



From the tiny snug at the front, to the wood-panelled main bar with its alcove seating, Highbury Vaults is at once cosy and tradisitonal with around six beers and ciders on tap



Prices: £



Set in an old brewery dating back to the 1860s, Bristol Beer is furnished with wooden tables and leather sofas from where you can sample a selection of up to 16 cask, keg or bottled ales



• The best hotels in Bath East Mud Dock Thekla This German-built, former cargo ship has, since 1984, been one of the city’s favoured music venues for hosting up-and-coming bands: Frank Turner, Calvin Harris, Foals, Florence and the Machine all played here in their early days. There’s an unprepossessing small bar on the top deck, but head down to where the music is on the deck below. It’s dark and atmospheric with black walls and a long bar (everything from cocktails to tinned craft beers); the view of the stage is pretty good from any point but, drink in hand, squeezing your way to the front is more fun. Contact: 0117 929 3301; theklabristol.co.uk

Prices: £



There’s an unprepossessing small bar on the top deck at Thekla, but head down to where the music is on the deck below



Prices: £

