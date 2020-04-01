the-best-bape-sneakers-released-in-the-last-few-years

A Bathing Ape, the legendary Japanese streetwear label founded by Nigo, is famous for a lot of things, having made many important contributions to streetwear since its founding in 1993. The first that springs to mind is the BAPE Camo pattern that adorns much of the brand’s products, however, BAPE sneakers are also an important part of streetwear culture.

The most popular BAPE sneakers are the BAPE STA, a silhouette quite clearly modelled after the Nike Air Force 1. BAPE swaps out the Swoosh for a shooting star logo. In that same vein, BAPE has also taken inspiration from other existing models, including the PUMA Clyde and Converse Chuck Taylor. In addition to its homages, BAPE also collaborates with a number of leading brands ranging from adidas to UGG and Reebok, taking existing sportswear models and adding its signature BAPE spin to the sneakers.

The ongoing collaboration with adidas is particularly interesting as it covers a wide range of the German brand’s product offering. For the 2019 Super Bowl, the two brands teamed up on two camo-clad Ultraboost sneakers. BAPE and adidas have also collaborated on sneakers such as the NMD_R1 and more classic models such as the adidas Originals Superstar.

Below, we’ve outlined some of the most noteworthy BAPE sneaker releases.

BAPE BAPESTA Leather

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA Leather

Key Features: The sneakers come with an all-leather finish in addition to a thick sole, while the classic BAPESTA logo embellishes the kick’s side.

Release Date: October 2017

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: The beloved BAPESTA silhouette has been cosigned by hip-hop greats Kanye West, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and famously Soulja Boy in his music video for “Crank Dat.”

BAPE BLACK x Reebok Electrolyte 97

BAPE

1 more

BAPE

Brand: BAPE BLACK x Reebok

Model: Electrolyte 97

Key Features: The classic Electrolyte gets updated in both white and black iterations. The upper is crafted from patches of leather and BAPE BLACK’s signature camo jacquard, complete with silver detailing in the form of a classic BAPESTA logo hit embossed on the forefoot and a silver mid-foot panel.

Release Date: February 2020

Buy: GOAT

Editor’s Notes: BAPE’s luxurious imprint, BAPE BLACK, teamed up with Reebok in February 2020 for a stylish redesign of two classic sneaker models: the Electrolyte and Aztrek 96.

BAPE BLACK x Reebok Aztrek 96

BAPE

1 more

BAPE

Brand: BAPE BLACK x Reebok

Model: Aztrek 96

Key Features: For its redesign of the Aztrek 96, BAPE mixes nylon mesh patchwork with premium leather. A bold addition is the overlay fixed to the throat of the shoe with a criss-cross lacing system. The shoe is finished with a BAPESTA rubber heel tab and translucent overlays.

Release Date: February 2020

Buy: GOAT

Editor’s Notes: This pack of sneakers is rather understated, playing into BAPE BLACK’s minimalist luxury aspirations.

BAPE x SpongeBob SquarePants BAPESTA

BAPE

Brand: BAPE x SpongeBob SquarePants

Model: BAPESTA

Key Features: These come in all-yellow patent leather, while SpongeBob himself makes an embroidered appearance at the heel of the kicks.

Release Date: 2008

Buy: GOAT

Editor’s Notes: The BAPE x SpongeBob SquarePants BAPESTAs were produced in a very limited quantity.

BAPE BAPESTA 88

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA 88

Key Features: In its first release, the BAPESTA 88 comes in all-white, navy, brown, black and red.

Release Date: January 2008

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: Inspired by old school basketball sneakers, the Bapesta 88 is a classic hi-top sneaker.

BAPE x UNDERCOVER “Nowhere” White Camo

BAPE

Brand: BAPE x UNDERCOVER

Model: “Nowhere” White Camo

Key Features: The Jack Purcell-inspired silhouette comes with a white camouflage BAPE pattern all over the upper, while “Nowhere” is printed on the toe cap.

Release Date: March 2016

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: The collaboration saw two titans of the Japanese streetwear scene come together.

BAPE CRAPESTA

BAPE

1 more

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: CRAPESTA

Key Features: Suede uppers and a BAPE logo embossed into the side of the shoe.

Release Date: Fall 2009

Buy: Grailed

Editor’s Notes: The PUMA Clyde-inspired sneaker was originally released in navy, black and orange colorways.

BAPE APESTA

Hi Duck

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: APESTA Hi Duck

Key Features: The APESTA Duck comes in two different white canvas options, each of which is offered in either purple or navy accents.

Release Date: April 2010

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: All styles are adorned with URSUS BAPE branding throughout.

BAPE BAPESTA Shark

BAPE

1 more

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA Shark

Key Features: BAPE’s signature motif features a translucent outsole with shark’s mouth graphic. Classic BAPESTA hallmarks are accounted for elsewhere, including a perforated toe box and shooting star branding.

Release Date: November 2016

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: A handful of colorways were offered with the original release, including white, black, red, green, blue and gray.

BAPE BAPESTA “Patchwork Denim”

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA “Patchwork Denim”

Key Features: True to its “Patchwork Denim” name, the BAPESTA is outfitted with denim patches in a variety of washes, including camo print denim on the side panels and toe box. The sneaker is branded with a large jacron tag, while the star logo and the BAPESTA embroidery on the heel are dressed in brown leather. The shoe is finished off with a dark gum midsole that matches the leather patches on the upper.

Release Date: March 2020

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: BAPE continued its 20th anniversary celebration of the BAPESTA with a new “Patchwork Denim” iteration. The eye-catching sneaker, which is exclusive to the brand’s 20th anniversary women’s collection, incorporates a variety of denim patches, camouflage print, and vegetable leather jacron tags.

BAPE x adidas NMD_R1

BAPE

Brand: BAPE x adidas

Model: NMD_R1

Key Features: BAPE’s famous camo motif can be found on the uppers, while “A Bathing Ape” branding can be found on both the insole and heeltabs of the sneaker. the majority of the NMD silhouette will remain otherwise true-to-form with its cushiony white BOOST technology midsole.

Release Date: November 2016

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: The NMD silhouette remains true-to-form with its cushiony white BOOST technology midsole.

BAPE x UGG BAPESTA

BAPE / UGG

2 more

BAPE / UGG

BAPE / UGG

Brand: BAPE x UGG

Model: BAPESTA

Key Features: The sneaker features a brown suede upper with spill seam details and a large, white BAPE shooting star logo on its side. A chunky midsole and a breathable, moisture-wicking, open cell foam sock liner complete the look.

Release Date: April 2019

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: The BAPE x UGG Sneaker dropped in the Spring of 2019, as part of the Japanese streetwear label’s 25th anniversary celebration that included collaborations with G-SHOCK, Formula One, and Barbie.

BAPE x UGG Fur Logo slides

BAPE / UGG

Brand: BAPE x UGG

Model: Fur Logo Slides

Key Features: The slides feature soft sheepskin and a lightweight rubber sole. BAPE branding is plastered across the forefoot in the same sheepskin material.

Release Date: April 2019

Buy: Resell sites like StockX and GOAT

Editor’s Notes: The collection drew inspiration from the ’80s hip-hop scene, reimagined through the lens of UGG.

BAPE x Dr. Martens 1460 Boot

BAPE

Brand: BAPE x Dr. Martens

Model: 1460 Boot

Key Features: A black smooth leather forefoot gives way to a camo leather upper that features the Japanese brand’s iconic BAPESTA logo on the midsection of the boot.

Release Date: January 2020

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: BAPE and Dr. Martens celebrated the 60th anniversary of the latter’s iconic 1460 boot with a wild collaborative take on the model. The brands chose to include the BAPESTA logo on the midsection of the boot, a decision that initially divided opinion among sneakerheads.

BAPE BAPESTA 20th Anniversary

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA 20th Anniversary

Key Features: Showcasing the brand’s signature camouflage print, the 20th anniversary BAPESTA is constructed of canvas, in addition to hits of leather. Branding appears in the form of a white patent leather shooting star motif on the side, as well as “BAPE” branding on the tongue, heel, and midsole, and dubrae lace locks.

Release Date: January 2020

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: The sneaker is offered in green, blue, and pink iterations to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the BAPESTA silhouette.

BAPE BAPESTA Mid 1st Camo

BAPE

1 more

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA Mid 1st Camo

Key Features: A thick white midsole, 1st Camo upper, mid-cut height, BAPESTA branding on tongue, and white detailing on tongue, laces, and sockliner.

Release Date: July 2018

Buy: GOAT

Editor’s Notes: This wasn’t the first time we saw a mid-cut BAPESTA. The sneaker previously donned the brand’s shark motif in late 2016.

BAPE BAPESTA “Cotton Candy”

BAPE

3 more

BAPE

BAPE

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA “Cotton Candy”

Key Features: Colorful patent leather covers the upper, giving the shoe a glossy effect. BAPE branding is seen on the tongue, insole, and heel.

Release Date: July 2018

Buy: eBay

Editor’s Notes: For SS18, the Japanese streetwear brand brought back the colorful “Cotton Candy” colorways that proved so popular when the shoe originally released in the early 2000s.

BAPE x adidas Originals Ultra Boost

adidas Originals

1 more

adidas Originals

Brand: BAPE x adidas Originals

Model: Ultra Boost

Key Features: The Primeknit upper is covered in signature BAPE camo, while the lace cage and heel cup are black. The Three Stripes branding on the sides is in contrasting white, with the full-length Boost midsole and Continental outsoles in black. Gold detailing can be found on the adidas branding on the left tongue.

Release Date: February 2019

Price: $175

Buy: GOAT

Editor’s Notes: Following BAPE’s unveiling of its collaborative collection with adidas at an exhibition in Japan, adidas shared official product images of both BAPE Ultra Boosts. The sneakers dropped February 2, 2019 right before the Super Bowl.

The BAPE x adidas Ultra Boost were available in two camo colorways, alongside a selection of on-field football apparel and gear.

BAPE BAPESTA Double

BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA Double

Key Features: These colorways sport a double shooting star logo on the sides rather than just the customary single star.

Release Date: November 2018

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: Each shooting star was done up in contrasting colors, helping the detail stand out against a white or black upper.

BAPE BAPESTA “Shimmering Gold”

I.T / BAPE

1 more

I.T / BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA “Shimmering Gold”

Key Features: Reflective upper, shooting star logo, BAPE lace locks, BAPESTA branding on the tongue and heel, tonal laces, and white sole.

Release Date: February 2019

Buy: HAVEN

Editor’s Notes: Optioned in gold as well as silver, the shoe’s standout design element is a reflective upper.

BAPE BAPESTA “Silver Foil”

I.T / BAPE

2 more

I.T / BAPE

I.T / BAPE

Brand: BAPE

Model: BAPESTA “Silver Foil”

Key Features: The “Foil” BAPESTAs welcomed the silhouette’s accustomed shooting star logo on the side, BAPESTA branding on the tongue tag and heels, and BAPE lace locks.

Release Date: February 2019

Buy: GOAT

Editor’s Notes: As part two of the “Foil” pack, sneakerheads can opt for this identical model in “Silver Foil.”

BAPE x Coach BAPESTA

BAPE

3 more

BAPE

BAPE

BAPE

Brand: BAPE x Coach

Model: BAPESTA

Key Features: BAPE’s iconic Air Force 1-inspired BAPESTA comes dressed in an allover camouflage print that consists of Coach’s logo alongside BAPE’s Ape Head logo. The sneaker additionally comes in four distinct colorways, two of them colorful, eye-catching renditions, while the others feature more monochrome uppers.

Release Date: February 2020

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: BAPE unveiled its collaboration with Coach early 2020, the collection comprising a range of apparel, accessories and select BAPESTA footwear options. As with the rest of the cobranded collection, the BAPESTAs featured signature BAPE motifs, fused with Coach’s signature pattern.

BAPE x NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals Superstar Boost

BAPE

Brand: BAPE x NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals

Model: Superstar Boost

Key Features: The trio comes through with a modern-day revamp of the classic Superstar silhouette, reinforced with Boost and sock-fit Primeknit technology for the first time. Premium suede overlays are contrasted with black details, including a serrated Three Stripes and embroidered BAPE and NEIGHBORHOOD branding, while the iconic shell-toe is cast in pure white.

Release Date: January 2017

Buy: StockX

Editor’s Notes: The Boost sole was largely concealed and is only visible due to the Superstar’s signature window.

The best BAPE sneakers, ranked

BAPESTA Leather

BAPE BLACK x Reebok Electrolyte 97

BAPE BLACK x Reebok Aztrek 96

BAPE x SpongeBob SquarePants BAPESTA

BAPE BAPESTA 88

BAPE x UNDERCOVER “Nowhere” White Camo

BAPE CRAPESTA

BAPE APESTA Hi Duck

BAPE BAPESTA Shark

BAPE BAPESTA “Patchwork Denim”

BAPE x adidas NMD_R1

BAPE x UGG BAPESTA

BAPE x UGG Fur Logo Slides

BAPE x Dr. Martens 1460 Boot

BAPE BAPESTA 20th Anniversary

BAPE BAPESTA Mid 1st Camo

BAPE BAPESTA “Cotton Candy”

BAPE x adidas Originals Ultra Boost

BAPE BAPESTA Double

BAPE BAPESTA “Shimmering Gold”

BAPE BAPESTA “Silver Foil”

BAPE x Coach BAPESTA

BAPE x NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals Superstar Boost

Frequently Asked Questions

Where do you buy BAPE sneakers?

You can buy BAPE sneakers at BAPE stores in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and the USA. BAPE’s official online store also carries BAPE sneakers. If the pair you want is not available, consider checking reputable resell sites like GOAT and StockX.

What are the best BAPESTA colorways?

“Best” is subjective but certainly among the most recognizable BAPESTAs are any patent leather colorways. Fans that prefer a more low-profile look can invest in more simple colorways that make use of different, less eye-catching materials.

How do BAPE sneakers fit?

BAPE sneakers generally fit true to size. It is recommended to try a pair of Nike Air Force 1s and order your BAPESTAs in the same size. On some occasions, however, BAPE sneakers have been reported to run half a size bigger, so if the true-to-size-fit feels off, consider buying a half size up. Ultimately, the only way to make sure you buy the right pair of BAPE sneakers is to try on an authentic pair for yourself.