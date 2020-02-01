the-best-anti-pollution-skincare-you-need-in-your-life

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The glorious thing about living in a melting-pot city — we are over eight million, with more than 270 nationalities in residence — is that no two faces are the same.

That’s one helluva gene pool we swim in. And yet a Londoner’s face is very distinctive. You could spot London skin easily under a microscope, whether it hails from Bethnal Green or Ealing. Big-city life affects our complexions in myriad ways: aside from a lack of sunshine and vitamin D at this time of year, everything from the weather to the daily commute has an impact.

None of this has escaped the beauty industry. Expect to see a flurry of urban make-up and anti-pollution skincare this year — just as well, considering the capital exceeded its annual pollution limit just one week into 2016, according to King’s College London. These ‘streetwear’ products will prevent the clogging of our pores, increase our dosage of vitamin C and help fight the free-radical damage that is ageing us prematurely.

London is also a city of night owls: whether we’re dancing at pop-up raves or, like 40 per cent of the capital’s population, suffering from insomnia, blue-black under-eye bags are visible in every postcode. And don’t forget the effects of commuter stress on our skin: a survey carried out by the Evening Standard last year revealed that London commuters carried more tension in their bodies than those in any other European city.

But it’s not all bad news — we have a tree (the London plane) planted in our streets that absorbs and retains pollutants from the air… And compared with most cities in the UK (ahem, Newcastle), we knock back far less booze, meaning alcohol-related redness is less of a concern. Lastly, that deadpan sarcasm for which we are notorious requires minimal facial-muscle movement, which suggests we should have fewer wrinkles than the residents of more expressive cities. In theory.

Products to put a smile on your face…

The skin shield

This foundation contains an anti-pollution shield and SPF30 (needed even on cloudy days).

Bourjois City Radiance, £9.99, at boots.com

The vit c powerhouse

A battery pack for your skin, the high levels of vitamin C-rich rosehip oil will both fight off pollution damage and energise your skin cells.

ila Day Cream for Glowing Radiance, £39.60, lookfantastic.com

The anti-pollution mask

This clay mask is incredible for sucking out that city grime at the end of the day. Layer over damp skin and leave for five minutes before washing off.

Bobbi Brown Instant Detox Mask, £33, bobbibrown.co.uk

The stress-buster

Like Valium for your skin, this helps you look calm on the outside even if you’re paddling like fury underneath. Hold the hot cloth in front of your face before wiping off the cleanser — the steam will open your pores.

Skyn Iceland Pure Cloud Cleanser, £22.50, at marksandspencer.com

The under-eye tonic

Nothing minimises puffy eyes quite like it.

This Works Light Time Open Eyes, £25, lookfantastic.com