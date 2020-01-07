the-batman-casts-colin-farrell-as-penguin-as-star-joins-robert-pattinson-and-zoe-kravitz

Colin Farrell has been confirmed as joining the cast of The Batman as Penguin.

Consider us intrigued.

Director Matt Reeves, who’s been leaving fans on the edge of their seats with his unusually casual casting announcements on social media, tweeted a gif of the In Bruges star, writing: ‘Wait — is that you, #Oz ?’

Given that ‘Oz’ is a shortened version of the villain’s full name, Oswald Cobblepot, fans are running with it.

Wait — is that you, #Oz ? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xHj9m6OXhf — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 6, 2020

‘Hellooooo Mr. Penguin!!!’ one wrote, with another saying: ‘God bless you Matt Reeves.’

The 43-year-old is joining an already stellar cast, with Robert Pattinson taking on the role of billionaire Bruce Wayne, while Zoe Kravitz will be playing Catwoman in the movie, which is being shot under the mysterious title Vengeance.

Meanwhile, the director also confirmed Andy Serkis as butler Alfred, with the role previously being played by Sir Michael Caine in the Christopher Nolan directed Dark Knight trilogy.

Peter Sarsgaard is rumoured to be playing the role of Harvey Dent after he was added to the production, with Aaron Eckhart, who played the villain in Nolan’s 2008 flick The Dark Knight, looking forward to how the character will be portrayed.

‘I think it’s great, it’s always exciting to see where people will go with these characters,’ Aaron told NME.

It was previously rumoured that Matthew McConaughey had been cast in the role, until Reeves confirmed that Peter had been added to the production – with fans now speculating that he is set to be the one to play the character.

However, whoever takes on the iconic role has big shoes to fill, as Aaron was quick to point out.

‘Whoever it is, I mean if it’s Peter Sarsgaard or Matthew [McConaughey] or somebody else,’ he continued. ‘I just think, you know, I think that the bar has been set very high by Heath [Ledger] and now by Joaquin [Phoenix].

‘You know somebody’s gotta take it to another level.’

The Batman is set to hit cinemas on 25 June 2021.





