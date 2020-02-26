the-bachelor’s-kendall-long-talks-peter’s-fantasy-suite-dilemma-and-her-split-from-joe

Welcome to Episode 38 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide’s unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 9 of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Jacqueline and Liam are joined by Jacqueline’s friend and fellow Bachelor alum Kendall Long as they recap the intense Fantasy Suites episode. They start with a long, in-depth discussion of Madison and Peter’s dilemma, where Madison doesn’t want Peter to sleep with other women, but Peter has to gather all the information he needs to make a decision about who he’s going to propose to. Neither Madison nor Peter are wrong, which makes their conflict uncommonly compelling.

Then they talk about Hannah Ann and Victoria F., Kendall’s perspective as someone who’s been on a Fantasy Suite date, and the possible Bachelor senior citizen spin-off, which Jacqueline and Kendall convince Liam is a great idea. Finally, Kendall talks about her recent breakup with Joe Amabile, whether or not she’d do Paradise again, and her own podcast, Down to Date.

