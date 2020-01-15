the-bachelor-viewers-stunned-after-champagne-explodes-in-kelsey-weier’s-face-in-most-awkward-moment-ever

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The Bachelor viewers weren’t sure whether to laugh or cry when champagne exploded in Kelsey Weier’s face in the most awkward moment of the series.

During the episode, The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Hannah Ann enjoyed a glass of bubbly from a bottle of champagne that Kelsey had actually brought from home – and as you can imagine what followed didn’t go down well.

Kelsey had hoped to open the bottle of champagne with Peter herself, as she exclaimed: ‘The bottle shows my heart and what I want. I want to have a husband, I want to have a family.’

Subsequently, the contestant was left in floods of tears as she assumed Hannah Ann opened her bubbly on purpose as she continued: ‘That was supposed to be my moment and she took that from me.’

Later in the programme, knowing that she was upset by the incident, Peter opened another bottle of champagne to share with Kelsey….although it kind of backfired.

When taking a sip from the bottle, the entire thing just exploded in her face (it’s safe to say she wasn’t expecting that and neither were we).

Despite the embarrassing moment, Kelsey and Hannah Ann received a rose from Peter which meant their place in the competition was safe.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the champagne gate.

After the champagne scandal… oof that must have been tough #TheBachelor — emma grace (@emmagatess) January 15, 2020

The champagne scandal was honestly quality content #TheBachelor — Jupz (@jalpapatel73) January 15, 2020

I know I’m a day late but when the champagne bottle exploded all over Kelsey’s face I LOST IT HAHHAHAHAH these girls have officially gone wild #TheBachelor — Lexi Blanton (@biglexiblanton) January 15, 2020

Never underestimate the power a bottle of champagne has #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/pdt99AtTJ1 — Zoë Zaharakis (@Zazz1717) January 15, 2020

THE CHAMPAGNE EXPLODED IN HER FACE OMG IMG #TheBachelor I’m dying literally crying — Kelsie Hendrix (@hendrixkelsie) January 15, 2020

My face during champagne gate. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oJaWwPQjeM — thewrongreasons (@thewrongreasonz) January 15, 2020





