the-bachelor-summer-games-canceled-due-to-coronavirus

The Bachelor Summer Games are over before they were even officially announced. Network ABC and production company Warner Bros. have called off the planned Bachelor spin-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Bachelor Summer Games were scheduled to film and air later this year as counter-programming during the Summer Olympics, the way The Bachelor Winter Games were for the Winter Olympics in 2018. The Tokyo Olympics have themselves been postponed until 2021. There’s no word yet on whether Summer Games will pick back up next year when the Olympics finally occur.

There’s similarly no word yet on the production status of the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which typically films in Mexico in May and June, or when The Bachelorette will start production. Clare Crawley’s season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.Coronavirus Update: All the TV Shows, Movies, Sports, and Major Events Canceled Due to COVID-19The only Bachelor Nation show whose status is currently confirmed is The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a musical spin-off that premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.