the-bachelor-should-cancel-the-women-tell-all-once-and-for-all

Welcome to Episode 39 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide’s unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap The Women Tell All episode of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. This week, Jacqueline and Liam ponder a very important question: Should The Bachelor stop doing The Women Tell All? (You know the answer.) Other topics discussed include the whereabouts of show-skipper Kelley, the rose ceremony with the departure of Victoria F., the show going easy on her and Peter in order to give itself moral justification for Rachel Lindsay’s anti-online harassment segment.

Jacqueline shares her own experience with online trolls, and gives advice on how to handle hate, which is what her mother told her: “Try to see it as interesting, like you’re an anthropologist.” And then they share their excitement for new Bachelorette Clare Crawley!

