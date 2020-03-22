‘the-bachelor’:-peter-weber-reveals-what-he-learned-from-his-turbulent-season

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor was a turbulent journey — and it has the backlash to prove it. From the very beginning, viewers criticized the 28-year-old by his inability to make decisions. Then in the finale, everyone was outraged when Pilot Pete flipped between his final two contestants, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. But recently on Instagram, Weber revealed he learned an important lesson from The Bachelor. And ultimately, it seems he does not regret leading the 2020 season.

How did Peter Weber’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ end?

In The Bachelor Season 24 finale, Weber was torn between his final two picks, especially after the two women met his family in Australia. The Webers appeared to approve of Sluss. However, they saw red flags when it came to Prewett.

Regardless, during their final date, Prewett decided to leave Weber after citing the major differences in their lifestyles. The bachelor was heartbroken. However, he chose to propose to Sluss anyway.

A month after their engagement, Weber changed his mind and broke off his engagement with Sluss. Meanwhile, The Bachelor production team believed that Prewett and Weber still had feelings for each other. So host Chris Harrison spoke with Prewett and brought her back to Weber.

During the After the Finale Rose taping, Weber and Prewett seemed in good spirits. But they didn’t exactly confirm they were dating or even thinking about marriage. Rather, the couple said they would take things one step at a time.

View this post on Instagram I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️ A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9: 15pm PDT

But merely two days later, Weber and Prewett announced their split in separate posts on Instagram. On March 12, the bachelor wrote:

Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.

Then a week later, People revealed Weber and Prewett “were never really back together” and the couple “just realized they couldn’t make it work.” The publication’s unnamed source also confirmed Weber’s single status and shared how the Delta pilot was doing after the show stopped filming.

“Everything that Peter went through on The Bachelor really hit him hard,” the source said. “He is aware that people think he made a ton of mistakes. But he never wanted to hurt anyone and he truly hoped he’d find a relationship that would last.”

Peter Weber shares his biggest takeaway from ‘The Bachelor’ on Instagram

Clearly, Weber’s season of The Bachelor had a lot of ups and downs. And of course with that comes some backlash from fans who are invested in the show. Nevertheless, Weber doesn’t regret his experience on the ABC reality series.

On March 20, Weber asked his followers on Instagram to send in questions. For the most part, Pilot Pete gave answers to light queries, such as his go-to karaoke song and his favorite food. He also shared he plans to move out of his parents’ home to live in New York City or Los Angeles for “about a year.” But then Weber dove right into The Bachelor.

“If you could redo your season would you?” a fan asked.

Weber replied, “No. One of the biggest takeaways I took was we have 0% control of the past but 100% control of the future. And that’s a beautiful thing.”

Now Weber’s remarks may not come as much of a surprise. Back in January 2020, the bachelor warned fans he made “mistakes,” but he didn’t necessarily regret them. According to Us Weekly, Weber said:

One of the hardest things of the entire season was saying bye to relationships because that’s why I applied. I didn’t want to say bye to them, and I really got attached to a lot of women and it got me in trouble at some points, as you guys would see. But again, I don’t necessarily regret that because that was just wearing my heart on my sleeve.

Regardless of how you feel about Weber and his season of The Bachelor, the 28-year-old is moving forward. And quite frankly, we are too.

