the-bachelor-is-all-about-peter’s-mom-now,-and-we-love-it-and-hate-it

Welcome to Episode 40 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide’s unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Part 1 of the finale of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. This week, Jacqueline and Liam are joined by comedian Jared Freid to mostly talk about Peter’s mom Barbara. What else is there to talk about, really? She stole the show with her over-the-top emotional theatrics about Hannah Ann and Madison, and Jacqueline, Liam, and Jared go deep on how Peter’s relationship with his mother explains so much of who he is as the Bachelor and on the general dynamic between mothers and sons. And Jacqueline shares what it’s like to talk to the show’s in-house therapist. Other topics of discussion include whether Madi was right to break up with Peter (definitely), predictions for what will happen in Part 2 of the finale, and Peter’s bad outfits this episode.

