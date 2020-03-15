The Bachelor Has Been Postponed Until Further Notice Over Coronavirus Concerns! When will it come back? Read to find out.

It seems like the Coronavirus threat has turned into a huge pandemic with every big banner studios postponing film shoots and premieres until further notice. Let is take a look at what led to this sudden delay of the show.

The Bachelor’s Shooting Is Withhold Until Further Notice Due To Coronavirus Threat!

Warner Bros, The producer of ABC’s The Bachelor” franchise has delayed season 16 of the “The Bachelorette as per a statement the company released on Friday. This delay has been done to ensure everyone’s safety in the sets of the show. With big celebs like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracting the disease, everyone is ensuring the cast and crews ’ safety.

This delay is also done so that no one contracts the disease from someone who can possibly have the disease. To be on the safe side Warner Bros. Television Group is withholding production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. Recently, the shooting of popular show Riverdale was also cancelled after one crew member was tested positive for the virus. The shoot was quickly stopped so that no one else contract the disease from the affected person.

Warner Bros, Has Delayed Many Flim And Show Shoots Until Further Notice!

This delay will be over until the global threat subsides. Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, the health, and safety of our employees are the topmost priority for the studio. Many film shoot has also been withheld until further notice. This is done with film that were focusing on foreign locations. The virus is fast spreading from many countries including Italy to other big countries as well.