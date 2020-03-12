Now Playing

The Baby-Sitters Club is finally in session. Netflix has revealed the entire cast list and first look at its upcoming adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s iconic kids’ novels. As well as the previously announced stars Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein, the series will star Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas also, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, as Dawn Schafer and Xochitl Gomez.

5 The Baby-Sitters Club Stories THAT MIGHT BE Ideal for the Netflix Reboot Silverstone portrays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the single mother of Kristy, and Feuerstein stars as Watson Brewer, an excellent guy and love interest for Elizabeth. The Baby-Sitters Club will debut with 10 episodes running at 30 minutes apiece. Rachel Shukert serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series, and Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, and Michael De Luca may also be executive producers. Martin, who wrote the best-selling books, is really a producer on the show also.

The initial image of girls all gathered for his or her baby-sitting adventures has been revealed below. The Baby-Sitters ClubPhoto: NetflixThe series is likely to be considered a “contemporary” adaptation of Martin’s beloved ’90s book series which centers around the title club, a combined band of teens who run a childcare business of these own. The hit novels previously inspired a Disney Channel TV series (available on Amazon Prime Video) and a 1995 movie (streaming on Amazon Prime Video with subscription).Netflix have not yet announced a release date for The Baby-Sitters Club.