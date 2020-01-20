the-audition-room:-jeri-ryan-hated-star-trek:-voyager-and-was-forced-to-audition-for-seven-of-nine

Star Trek’s universe has been expanding for more than 50 years, with dozens of TV/Film/video game spin-offs to throw fans into its world. The latest of which, Star Trek: Picard, airs later this week.

When the trailer dropped, fans were delighted to see the return of Jeri Ryan’s Seven Of Nine, the former Borg drone/human, who first appeared in Star Trek Voyager in 1997.

As part of our special Audition Room series, Jeri reflects back on how she got the character in the first place back in the mid-90s… and let’s just say, she was far from taken with doing it.

Unlike Sir Patrick Stewart, who had to fight for his role, in Jeri’s case it was very much the other way around.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: ‘I came in at the beginning of season four.

‘They came through with the audition, and I passed, then they came through again with the audition, and I passed [again].’

‘I didn’t know Star Trek at the time and I didn’t know much about it,’ Jeri explained. ‘I just knew that it had a reputation for actors being pigeon-holed and not being able to get out of it.

‘When they came for the third time and my agent called me and said “you should actually take a look at this, it’s special.”‘

Eventually agreeing, Jeri was sold on the scenes she was told to audition with, and she explained: ‘So I look at the two scenes, and one of them was one of the most beautifully written scenes I’ve ever seen before or since in an audition, which of course we never ended up shooting,’

Explaining it was the first time that Seven remembered laughter as a human. ‘It was beautiful.’

‘And the other scene was the unglorious “Harry Kim, take of your clothes” scene,’ she added. ‘Which I always hated. But based on the beauty of that one scene, I thought it was kind of a cool part.’

However, despite her arm finally being twisted to get to the audition, and then passing that with flying colours, she admitted it nearly all came crashing down on the night before her screen test – when she actually watched Star Trek: Voyager.

‘I said “OK, well, I’m just going to totally sign away a few years of my life, I should watch the show”, which I did like this,’ she told us, running hands down her cheeked. ‘[I was] In tears.’

‘It was the worst hour of television that I’d ever seen,’ she told us. ‘I can’t tell you what episode it is, everybody’s asked.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Thankfully producer Rick Berman was on hand to give her another talking around.

‘God bless him,’ Jeri said. ‘To his credit called me in my little apartment the next day asking how I felt about it. I said: “You got three hours?!”’

‘He said: “Why don’t you just come in and sit down with the executive producers at the time and let them talk you through it?”,’ she told us.

‘So I walked in, I was like “so, I watched the show last night” and all three of them went “Oh God no! Not that episode!”,’ she laughed. ‘So it wasn’t just me!’

Despite the lengthy persuasion, Seven Of Nine made her first appearance in 1997, and remained with Starfleet alongside Captain Kathryn Janeaway (Kate Mulgrew) until the series ended in 1997.

Fast forward 23 years later, and Jeri is now back playing the iconic character, as Jean-Luc Picard comes out of retirement to head on a new mission surrounding a mysterious young girl, Dahj (Isa Briones), finding old friends in the process.

Star Trek: Picard launches 24 January on Amazon Prime Video.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Star Trek: Picard’s Sir Patrick Stewart awkwardly caught watching himself

MORE: Sir Ian McKellen warned Sir Patrick Stewart not to do Star Trek as it would ruin his career





