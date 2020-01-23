the-arctic-adventure-that-proves-luxury-is-overrated

Spending too much time lounging in magnificent hotels or swaggering between starboard balconies and ballrooms while sailing faraway seas, can lead to dangerous travel habits. One can rapidly become accustomed to super-king-size beds robed in fine Egyptian linen or soaking in a roll-top bath, champagne in hand.

After only 30 minutes in the shrill, prickling cold of northern Norway, close to the small town of Alta, the occasionally louche lifestyle I’d carved out as a travel writer felt an age away. And as freckles of snow fell over my face, pinched crimson by the chill, the choice to spend a night in a Sámi tipi seemed fatuous.

But it was a desire for this vastly different experience that had led me to the numbing -10C of Finnmark county. A yearning for something to shake me out of my commuter rut after a debut year living in London.

The fact it was a cruise for over-50s that took me there – when I am considerably younger than that – was of little concern. What caught my attention was how a ship could lead to rousing on-shore activities (overnighting in an ice hotel, downhill skiing, helicopter flightseeing) that fell outside the slow-paced assumption about cruising.