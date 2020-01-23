the-arctic-adventure-that-proves-luxury-is-overrated

Spending too much time lounging in magnificent hotels or swaggering between starboard balconies and ballrooms while sailing faraway seas, can lead to dangerous travel habits. One can rapidly become accustomed to super-king-size beds robed in fine Egyptian linen or soaking in a roll-top bath, champagne in hand.
After only 30 minutes in the shrill, prickling cold of northern Norway, close to the small town of Alta, the occasionally louche lifestyle I’d carved out as a travel writer felt an age away. And as freckles of snow fell over my face, pinched crimson by the chill, the choice to spend a night in a Sámi tipi seemed fatuous.
But it was a desire for this vastly different experience that had led me to the numbing -10C of Finnmark county. A yearning for something to shake me out of my commuter rut after a debut year living in London.
The fact it was a cruise for over-50s that took me there – when I am considerably younger than that – was of little concern. What caught my attention was how a ship could lead to rousing on-shore activities (overnighting in an ice hotel, downhill skiing, helicopter flightseeing) that fell outside the slow-paced assumption about cruising.
It was quite the comfortable routine my partner and I had established aboard Saga Sapphire, a small vessel with a wraparound promenade deck, sailing her farewell season. Instead of tucking into the afternoon tea I’d grown fond of, we disembarked to be driven six miles to Holmen Husky Lodge, which housed close to 100 dogs.
A guide welcomed us; instead of the expected Norwegian inflection, Phil’s broad accent gave away his childhood in Hartlepool. I wasn’t sure anyone else thought it odd as we entered a snow-covered timber hut to rug up in our unwieldy winter outfits, but when Phil left our group of seven alone, we shot knowing glances and chortled aloud.
But nothing could drown out the huskies’ frantic yapping and melancholic howls as they waited ahead of our sleds. Two visitors to a sled, one behind the other, with a driver at the rear holding reins to six powerful canines. With a downward crack of the restraints, we sped off with a jolt, the dogs scrambling for snaking paths through the freezing countryside.
For 10 miles we ebbed with our pack under low branches, meandering around snowdrifts, fields dusted with snow, and the Alta river, the silence cut through only by the panting huskies and the yell of encouragement from our driver. “Slow travel” at its rough-hewn, simple best.
We completed the circuit in an hour, though it seemed like only a fraction of that time had passed. While we stroked the coarse, grey hair of the pooches, back at their kennels, Phil detailed how their position in the line-up – front, middle, back – was determined by physical characteristics as well as personality. The ones at the front must be “hench” or robust, he said. The scamps we spied trying to veer off-course were the naughty ones. The ones slowing down? Lazy.
After a hearty meal of rustic bread, moose steak and a few beers, we retreated to our tipi, a wooden tetrahedron almost hidden by a sheath of snow, designed to resemble a Sámi goahti (turf home) with a chimney protruding from the centre. The compact interior didn’t faze; all that mattered was warming up by the log burner. Later we slipped under the (electric) blanket to fight sleep with the promise of catching the aurora borealis. A see-through side set up the tantalising prospect of lying in bed with the celestial slow dance smouldering around us.
It proved a night of disappointment in that respect. It wasn’t until the next day, back on the ship and reaching the end of the formal evening, that we chanced on the Northern Lights. Unforgettable, of course; equally memorable was watching previously sedate men in tuxedos and women in long gowns clambering over furniture in their haste to reach the top decks.
Our cabin developed a problem after we returned from the husky sanctuary. The heat had given up, leaving it so cold we could see our breath. In an echo of my thoughts a day earlier, it seemed laughable I found myself in this position. I’d have been back in my tent immediately if I could. Despite a slightly fitful night, I woke up rejuvenated; it was exactly the mental rekindling I sought. Turns out I never needed butler service or an overwater villa. A troop of excitable pups, a flickering log fire and a homespun Scandinavian hideaway will do me right.
How to do it
A 15-day “Norway’s Night Skies” cruise with Saga on Spirit of Discovery, departing Southampton on February 16, 2020, starts from £3,807pp; the ultimate overnight husky experience costs from £499pp based on two sharing (travel.saga.co.uk; 0800 50 50 30).