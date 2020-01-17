the-approach:-how-daniil-medvedev-has-established-himself-as-the-biggest-threat-to-federer,-nadal-and-djokovic

At the start of a new year, the same question is always asked: ‘Will someone finally end the dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?’

2020 is no different. But perhaps this season, Daniil Medvedev can provide the positive response many have long been waiting for.

The Russian enters the Australian Open as a top-four seed for the first time in his career and make no mistake, he is capable of winning this tournament.

No player won more matches (50) than the 23-year-old Russian in 2019 and he boasted the most hard-court wins (37).

A particularly striking sequence saw him reach six finals on the spin, including a run to his first Grand Slam final at the US Open.

He was beaten in a five-set thriller by Nadal to end a remarkable tournament – both with regards to his performances and his interactions with the New York crowd – while he won two Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai.

But will he make the breakthrough at Melbourne Park?

Here Metro.co.uk will examine Medvedev’s game in our tactical series The Approach, with British coach Calvin Betton guiding us through what makes the world No. 4 tick.

Why Daniil Medvedev is one of the Australian Open favourites

‘Medvedev rarely hits unforced errors,’ Betton tells Metro.co.uk. ‘You’re going to have to hit winners past him if you’re going to beat him over five sets. In order to hit winners, most players need to be taking real estate further up the court, getting inside the baseline.

‘The problem with trying that against Medvedev is he keeps such a good length constantly. His depth of shot means his opponent is constantly hitting the ball six feet behind the baseline and he’s putting pressure on relentlessly.

‘It’s like fighting a boxer who has got a tremendous jab, they’re always keeping you at distance, you’re never able to get close to them to land any blows.

‘He has a psychological effect from that perspective as well. It’s mundane, it’s disheartening for his opponents who are constantly feeling under pressure because they’re so far behind the baseline.

‘The other issue is there aren’t many players like him on tour. He’s 6’6”, he’s got a big serve and he moves well. He’s not an attacking player, he’s not a defensive player and he’s not a counter-attacking player, he’s almost non-classifiable as a tennis player. There’s never been another player who is that tall and who bases their game around outlasting the opponent, rather than knockout blows.

‘He has a system, unless you have a code to break it, he will beat you.’

The weaknesses in Daniil Medvedev’s game

‘The great thing about his biggest strength – his ability to hit deep consistently – means he’s got a plan, he knows what he’s doing but the flip side of that is that he doesn’t have a great deal of variety,’ says Betton. ‘He hits a lot of balls into the centre, he’s not going to the sidelines too often.

‘He’s going to wait it out until his opponent breaks down. But there’s not really a Plan B in him so when he’s under pressure and losing, it can work against him.

‘A technical issue he has is that he’s tall, he’s rangy, his strokes are very much outside to in so when he needs to attack down the line, what you’ll find is he struggles to go directly up the line, what tends to happen is that his shots taper in. This was evident against the US Open final against Nadal.





Daniil Medvedev fact file Age: 23

Nationality: Russian

Current ranking: 4

Highest ranking: 4

Best Slam performance: Final (US Open, 2019)

Best Australian Open performance: Round four (2019, lost to Djokovic)

‘If you can get him dragged out into wide areas, you’ve got him in a place he doesn’t want to be. He wants to do most of his work in the centre. That said, not many players like to be in those areas and it is tough to get him there.

‘The most interesting area technically and tactically where people have had success against him – including Tsitsipas at the O2 last year – is when they can bring him inside the court with low, sliced balls.

‘That leaves him with an option to either come to the net with a ball he doesn’t really like or move himself back, which he doesn’t want to do because then he’s on the backfoot and it allows his opponent to go back behind him. He likes to stay in his comfort zone, which is largely behind the baseline and only moving into the court when he has putaway balls.’

The players who will cause Medvedev problems at the Australian Open

‘There are three groups of player that he’ll struggle with,’ Betton adds.

‘The first type of player – and there aren’t many of these around – are the guys who do have the capability to clean winners off from well behind the baseline. You’re basically down to a fully fit Juan Martin del Potro, maybe it’s a bit too early for Jannik Sinner but I think you’ll definitely see that in years to come and then Stan Wawrinka does have the capability, although he can be a bit sporadic with that. Those guys have the natural power to blow Medvedev away from the areas he likes to be in.

‘Second type of player are guys like Tsitsipas, even a player like Dan Evans – although you wouldn’t make him favourite – who can draw Medvedev into areas he doesn’t want to be with a low slice.

‘Then we’re down to the “Big Three”. Federer has the capability to do what the likes of Tsitsipas and Evans can do.





Medvedev record vs Federer, Nadal and Djokovic Medvedev 2-4 Djokovic



Medvedev 0-3 Federer



Medvedev 0-3 Nadal

‘He has a pretty good record against Djokovic but he can rally all day long, he’s one of the most consistent players to ever play the game and what Djokovic can do that Medvedev can’t is he can bring you wider. That’s one of Djokovic’s most underrated skill is, he creates width, he drags his opponents out wide, they’re on the run constantly, he’s brilliant at finding angles that aren’t there from deep balls.

‘He doesn’t have a great record against Nadal, he’s yet to beat him. Nadal is constantly going to pepper his backhand with his forehand and then he’s capable of finishing him off up the line – it’s one of his favourite shots. Being a lefty, he causes Medvedev a different range of problems in that he can pin Medvedev out into the backhand corner, where he doesn’t want to be.

‘He’s got the variety to mix things up, he’s got a good drop-shot, he’s a great volleyer and most importantly he’s got Medvedev’s number – one of the main things with Medvedev is he’s not intimidate by anybody at all, he thinks he can beat anybody… but I think he’s still got doubts about whether he can beat Nadal because he’s never done it.’

