the-apprentice’s-ryan-mark-parsons-shades-lottie-lion-with-‘vampire’-dig-as-feud-continues

The Apprentice’s Ryan-Mark Parsons has thrown shade at his former co-star Lottie Lion as their bitter online feud continues.

The 2019 candidates had previously locked horns over profiting from personalised videos for fans and signed photographs, with Lottie telling her fans that she would never ask for cash for posing for a selfie despite Ryan-Mark taking paid requests.

And by the looks of things, their beef is showing no signs of simmering down anytime soon as Ryan-Mark made a snide dig at the librarian on social media, essentially calling her a vampire.

Posting a picture of his signed goodies ready to be sent off to the post office, the womenswear consultant wrote Lottie’s name on one of the parcels with the address ‘Transylvania, Romania’ branded in capitals.

Finally signed all of my photographs and everyone will receive their tracking numbers tomorrow! Despite the criticism, I’ve enjoyed this the reviews have been incredible. Look forward to sharing future projects x pic.twitter.com/YgpltxrFQD — RYAN-MARK (@ryanmarkparsons) January 3, 2020

Captioning his post, Ryan-Mark said: ‘Finally signed all of my photographs and everyone will receive their tracking numbers tomorrow! Despite the criticism, I’ve enjoyed this and the reviews have been incredible. Look forward to sharing future projects.’

Lottie has yet to rise to the bait.

The two entrepreneurs have been embroiled in a feud ever since Ryan-Mark was spotted tucking into his McDonald’s meal with a knife and fork, with Lottie negatively reacting to the pictures by sharing a shady message from former The Apprentice winner Mark E Wright.

At the time, Mark wrote: ‘This is the most cringe thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life… could you scream “I just went on the telly to be famous“ any louder. Poor form. these people give the real Apprentice candidates a bad name. I mean the ones that actually run businesses!’

Ryan-Mark hit back at Lottie’s retweet and responded: ‘Ah @LottieLion1 gets annoyed when she isn’t a story. If she isn’t making a headline for racist accusations, she likes to demonize others. Shameful human #TheApprentice.’

The Apprentice is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.





