the-apprentice’s-ryan-mark-parsons-brands-lottie-lion-‘trash’-as-he-savagely-compares-her-to-crocs

The Apprentice’s Ryan-Mark Parsons couldn’t resist a sly dig at former co-star Lottie Lion as he compared the 2019 series contestants to shoes.

The two entrepreneurs have been at each others’ throats since losing out on Lord Alan Sugar’s lucrative business deal and recently feuded online over charging fans for personalised video messages, yes really.

And it looks like they’re far from making up as Ryan-Mark likened Lottie to the shoe brand Crocs and called her ‘trash’.

Launching into a Twitter thread, the entrepreneur began by comparing The Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner to a ‘classic Nike trainer’ and Lewis Ellis to a ‘humble Reebok’.

But things got a little nastier when he eventually got to Lottie.

‘Finally Lottie,’ he scathed. ‘The Croc without the bite. Full of holes and plastic. A divisive shoe, but we all know it’s trash.’

Lottie has not yet responded to Ryan-Mark’s savage post, but we’re sure she won’t hold back when she does.

Ryan-Mark has been soaking up the spotlight in recent weeks, having stunned the nation with possibly one of the poshest accidents in history back in November after he dropped a £1,000 jar of caviar on his big toe.

Since then, he’s been spotted protecting his shoes from the mud with Harrods bags, oh, and using a knife and fork to eat a McDonald’s.

More recently though, Metro.co.uk reported how leaked messages showed Ryan-Mark had refused to speak to a friend after he was gifted Primark pyjamas.

Yep, Ryan-Mark hit the roof when he unwrapped the gift and scolded his friend Daisy (not their real name), claiming he’s ‘allergic’ to the materials the brand uses and that the synethics make him itch.

In a WhatsApp conversation we managed to obtain, Ryan-Mark branded Daisy a ‘bitch’ for daring to purchase the unluxurious gift and requested that she doesn’t contact him again. Awkward.

The Apprentice is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Apprentice winner Carina Lepore’s heartbreaking story behind bakery business plan

MORE: The Apprentice winner Carina Lepore has theory behind Lord Alan Sugar’s decision as she beats Scarlett Allen-Horten in nail-biting finale





