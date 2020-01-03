the-apprentice’s-lottie-lion-vehemently-hits-back-at-racist-tweet:-‘no-white-woman-2020’-amid-row-with-dean-ahmad

The Apprentice’s Lottie Lion has hit back at a ‘racist’ tweet amid her online row with former candidate Dean Ahmad.

The 20-year-old retweeted a controversial post from an account called AB which stated ‘No white woman 2020’ to which Lottie responded: ‘Denying that race matters is irrational in the face of segregation & all forms of obvious racial inequity in society.

‘A white man, commenting “No more black women 2020” would be hung in the media. In order to move forward, all races must work TOGETHER for a better, equal society.’

She later went on to post: ‘I liken this to the current issue with “feminism”-equality is imperative, but the mere word & movement stand for female superiority, due to poor treatment in the past. In this country, we have achieved equality & so must move forward, both genders, creating a better future society.’

Lottie received a lot of backlash during her time on The Apprentice and even admitted she ‘wasn’t there to make friends’.

She also found herself embroiled in a racism row and was investigated by the BBC following complaints after she told rival Lubna Farhan – whose parents hail from Pakistan – to ‘shut up Gandhi’ and threatened to ‘fing knock her out’ in a string of messages shared on the 2019 cast’s group chat.

The news follows after the librarian accused fellow fired candidate Dean of being two-faced.

Taking to Twitter Lottie posted a series of screenshots that appear to show a conversation between herself and Dean.

She captioned the post: ‘ Didn’t have a problem with this “Racist” a few months ago, did you @DeanAhmad_?

‘It infuriates me when people are pleasant to your face (as he doesn’t have a genuine problem with me) yet feeds the mainstream-media view of false stories & allegations. For what? Probably attention.’

In one of the screenshots, Dean appears to be responding to another person on social media who said: ‘the fact you didn’t tag Lottie’.

To which he responded: ‘I don’t tag racists’.

The other photos show a normal conversation between the pair on social media.

