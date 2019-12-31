the-apprentice’s-lottie-lion-returns-to-twitter-as-ryan-mark-parsons-brands-her-a-‘liar’

The Apprentice’s Lottie Lion has returned to Twitter after a festive ‘break’ just as she and her former pal Ryan-Mark Parsons have had another falling out.

The pair have clashed yet again as Ryan-Mark branded the librarian a ‘liar’ over charging fans money for photographs.

The 20-year-old admitted that she wanted to take a break from Twitter over Christmas and she tweeted for the first time today (New Year’s Eve).

Lottie hadn’t tweeted since 5 December.

In the post, she exclaimed: ‘I needed a break from twitter over the festive period, but I’m back baby!’

I really needed a break from Twitter over the festive period, but I’m back baby!😚 pic.twitter.com/ceFZmlScNM — LottieLion (@LottieLion1) December 31, 2019

Lottie’s return follows after she uploaded a photo to her Instagram story, telling her fans that she would never ask for cash for posing for a picture with her fans, a seeming dig at her former co-star.

Ryan-Mark has recently started taking requests for personalised video messages and signed photographs and has been charging customers £10 to £15 a pop for the pleasure.

Addressing whether she’d ever follow suit, Lottie wrote to her followers: ‘I have been asked if I charge for signed photographs and videos, the answer is NO.

‘I would never charge my followers who support me for something as simple and cheap, and see it as a way to say thank you to you all (sic).’

She continued: ‘I think it is sad to profit off those who encourage you on a daily basis.

‘If you have asked me for a video or photo, know that you have been placed in a list and every week I pick three people at random and then send them out.

‘Let us share the love and appreciation rather than charge for it.’

‘Let us remind ourselves that “candidates” on The Apprentice are supposed to be business people, not earning money from those who watch it.’

However, Ryan-Mark has since hit back at Lottie’s message and even shared a Twitter exchange he had with her, in which she claims to have charged a fan ‘£20 per signed photo.’

Sharing a screengrab of the supposed conversation, he wrote: ‘In response to Lottie Lion’s false claims on Instagram. Here is the proof that she is a pathological liar.’

This isn’t the first time Ryan-Mark and Lottie have clashed.

Earlier this month, the pair fell out after they rowed on Twitter.

The argument was sparked after Ryan-Mark was spotted tucking into his McDonald’s meal with a knife and fork – and social media naturally went into meltdown about it, receiving positive, negative and hilarious comments.

Lottie reacted with a negative remark about Ryan-Mark by retweeting it, which did not go down well with her former pal.

The tweet was initially written by former The Apprentice winner Mark E Wright who made a dig at Ryan-Mark claiming he only went on the BBC show for fame.

The post read: ‘This is the most cringe thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life… could you scream “I just went on the telly to be famous” any louder. Poor form. These people give the real Apprentice candidates a bad name. I mean the ones that actually run businesses!’

Womenswear consultant Ryan-Mark was quick to respond with a remark himself, he tweeted: ‘Ah @LottieLion1 gets annoyed when she isn’t a story.

‘If she isn’t making a headline for racist accusations, she likes to demonize others. Shameful human #TheApprentice.’

The Apprentice is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.





