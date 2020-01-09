the-apprentice’s-lottie-lion-is-planning-to-flee-the-uk-following-racism-row-backlash

Former The Apprentice candidate Lottie Lion has claimed that she’s planning to ‘flee’ the UK following continued backlash.

The librarian proved to be the most controversial cast-mate this year. She was investigated by the BBC following complaints after she told rival Lubna Farhan – whose parents hail from Pakistan – to ‘shut up Gandhi’ and threatened to ‘fing knock her out’ in a string of messages shared on the 2019 cast’s group chat.

Now it seems that Lottie is trying to put the past behind her- tweeting out that she wanted a fresh new start in 2020, one that may involve fleeing the country.

‘I really fancy quitting everything,’ the 19-year-old wrote on Twitter. ‘Going back blonde and living abroad again, in the sun, care-free.’

She added: ‘Starting to feel like I’m too young for all the stress.’

2019 was indeed quite a stressful year for Lottie. Racism allegations aside, she was unceremoniously banned from appearing on Apprentice spin-off You’re Fired following her firing.

It also emerged that Lottie had refused aftercare that TV bosses had offered her after the backlash.

A spokesperson from the show has since explained that all of the candidates are offered support during their time on and The Apprentice and after they leave – including Lottie.

‘The wellbeing of the candidates that take part in The Apprentice is of paramount importance, and the production team has a thorough and robust duty of care protocol in place which includes an experienced network of support for candidates before, during and after filming,’ they began.

‘Lottie’s has consistently been offered support at a location convenient to her, she has failed to take up this offer.’

Since then, she’s also been embroiled in a spat with fellow candidate Ryan-Mark Parsons, calling him a ‘pathetic brat’ after he accused her of faking messages.

She originally posted screenshots of supportive messages she received from Ryan-Mark, writing: ‘Now now darling, don’t forget we were once friends and as you exposed private messages between us, I will stop that low too. Little twit.’

The screenshot shows Ryan-Mark texting: ‘Go and set your record straight! I know you’re not a racist. I’m sorry that this has happened to you. Whichever vile candidate has been selling these stories will have their comeuppance. We shall discuss it tomorrow. Tea? In Harrods?’

The Apprentice is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

