the-‘ant-man-3’-script-will-reportedly-be-written-by-a-‘rick-and-morty’-alum

Much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on pause, along with the rest of the world, as reality deals with COVID-19 and the struggles of a global pandemic. That means many big movies are delaying release dates later into the calendar, but that doesn’t mean planning for the next phase of the MCU is officially on hold.

The Hollywood Reporter, for example, shared on Friday that Ant Man 3 has found its next writer, and it’s from the Adult Swim universe. According to the report, Rick And Morty writer Jeff Loveness will write the script.

MCU head Kevin Fiege had hinted a third Ant Man movie was in the works, but now we have some idea of who will be at the helm of the film series that will almost certainly see Paul Rudd reprise his role as Scott Lang. According to the report, the deal happened before everything essentially shut down, which means Loveness is already working on things, hopefully from the comfort of his home while socially distancing.

The deal was wrapped up in the early days of Hollywood’s shutdown, according to sources, and Loveness has already commenced writing.

Marvel has yet to publicly announce the project and seeing as writing is just getting underway, it is unclear when the third Ant-Man outing would shoot. Sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder were slated to shoot this year but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown all of Hollywood’s production schedule upside down. On Friday, Disney reshuffled the release dates of its movie slate, pushing back the series of Marvel films known as Phase 4.

THR reported that Peyton Reed is back to direct the film, so fans of the film series will have a lot going for the third act. Whenever it all actually gets filmed and hits the silver screen.

