the-alienist-season-2:-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-other-details!-latest-updates!

The series is set in in late 18th century when the whole world was going through an economic crisis, and there was news of robbery and theft all around. The newly appointed New York City police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt is stationed with a new serial killer case, the only twist here is, the killer targets the male gigolos in the society and horrifyingly kills them.

The series is interestingly described from John Moore’s point of view( who is a freelancing newspaper illustrator) who joins Dr. Laszlo Kreizler ( a criminal psychologist) and Theodore in a secret investigation on the matter.

It is based on a novel by Caleb Carr which got published in the 19th century, which includes real historical characters like Theodore Roosevelt (26th president of US) and J.P Morgan ( who was a leading financier and is said to have ruled Wall Street back in that period) along with the other fictional characters.

The Alienist Season 2 Producers

The Franchise Scott Rudin and Paramount Pictures had initially purchased it to have a film made on the same, but the rights have been given to the television channel TNT where the first season released on 22nd January 2018.

Channel TNT announced they would produce a sequel to the existing series based on the second book in the Kreizler’s series! Yes, ‘The Angel of Darkness’ is being produced as series as well, given the popularity of its predecessor.

The Alienist Season 2 Cast

The original cast will be back for the second season as well, Daniel Bruhi as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, Luke Evans as John Schuyler Moore, Brian Geraghty as Theodore Roosevelt, Matthew Shear as Lucius Isaacson, Q’orianka Kilcher as Mary Palmer, Matt Lintz as Stevie Taggert and Dakota Fanning as Sara Howard ( the first woman to get into NYPD, the pillar of women empowerment in that era)

No wonder fans are awaiting the new season, as the retro series always has something to surprise!