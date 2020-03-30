the-air-jordan-7-“hare-2.0”-is-releasing-very-soon

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 7

Key Features: The Air Jordan 7 “Hare 2.0” is decked out in grey-colored faux fur on the upper, complemented by foam pink accents on the tongue, collar, and midsole. The sneaker also features multicolored insoles and translucent elements on the outsole. Branding appears via a Jumpman logo at the collar, “Air Jordan” on the tongues, and MJ’s number “23” on the heels.

Release Date: April 8

Price: $250

Buy: Nike SNKRS

Editor’s Notes: Following teasers, Nike has shared official imagery and release information for the Air Jordan 7 “Hare 2.0.” A nod to the “Hare Jordan” campaign from the ’90s, the sneaker ultimately draws inspiration from Michael Jordan’s Space Jam pal, Bugs Bunny.

The original “Hare” Air Jordan 7 released in 1991. Subsequently, the 2.0 iteration pays homage to the OG with the SKU number of 130014-100 printed on the heel.

