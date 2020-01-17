the-age-of-turmoil-review,-hastings-contemporary: staring-into-a-cloudy,-smoke-filled-abyss

While lunching with friends on a fine Madrid day in 1936, the British painter Edward Burra enquired about palls of smoke he saw drifting past. “Oh it’s nothing. It’s only a church being burnt,” his companions responded dismissively. Burra later recalled, “Everybody knew that something appalling was about to happen.”

Ominous clouds brew across a number of the paintings in this small, intriguing exhibition of three British artists who worked during the turbulent period between the depression and the post-war years of austerity. It was, of course, the worst of times, with global conflict, rising populism and economic stagnation accompanied by fear and pessimism. In Graham Sutherland’s Welsh landscape with yellow lane (1939-1940), a gathering black mass threatens to obscure the sun, while portentous plumes of smoke rise beyond the horizon. The sense of anxiety is palpable.