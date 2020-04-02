🔥The A-Z of Music: A is for… ABBA🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be going on an alphabetical journey through the world of music. We’ll be making 26 pit stops along the way, delving into some of the artists, genres, labels, festivals, styles and sounds that have shaped popular music as we know it. And there’s no better place to start than with ABBA.

Only the Beatles have sold more records than ABBA — but how did the Swedish foursome become one of the most widely (and wildly) loved acts the world has ever seen?

They may have raked in more than 380 million album sales, scoring eight consecutive UK number one records in just six years, but things weren’t always easy for Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. They each had a career in music before ABBA, but only achieved regional success. And even though Eurovision gave them their breakthrough — they are the Eurovision group — it wasn’t before a number of failed attempts to represent Sweden at the contest. When they did finally make it, paving the way for that storming performance of Waterloo at the 1974 finals in Brighton, ABBA were ready to take on the world.

And they were certainly eye-catching. Their flamboyant dress sense, all sequined, starred and sparkling, was supposedly a peculiar by-product of Swedish tax law, whereby clothes that could only be worn on stage, rather than out on the streets, were less costly. But it ran so much deeper than that. With their songwriting, ABBA tapped into Schlager, the easy-going, earwormy form of pop music already so popular in Scandinavia and mainland European. To the untrained ear, their sound was familiar, and instantly likeable.

So what made their music stand out? For one, the songwriting was meticulous — and those ambitious, complex arrangements were realised in the studio through revolutionary techniques. Inspired by Phil Spector’s so-called Wall of Sound, ABBA’s studio engineer Michael Tretow devised a form of double-tracking whereby instruments and vocals were layered on top of each other, forging a sound far greater than the sum of its parts.

But even closer to the heart of it was ABBA’s inescapable melancholy. Perhaps it’s because they come from a part of Sweden where it gets dark before 3pm in the winter, but there’s a glum thread that runs through pretty much all of ABBA’s music. Even though Dancing Queen speaks of a place where, “with a bit of rock music, everything is fine”, it can’t escape the ache of sadness during the chorus. They were masters of delivering joy in a minor key. If you’ve ever wondered why ABBA songs are quite so belt-your-heart-out brilliant, this is the reason.

Eventually, the balance of joy and despair began to tip towards the latter, with the marriages between Fältskog and Ulvaeus, and Lyngstad and Andersson breaking down. The tensions played out through the music — the albums Super Trouper and The Visitors, from 1980 and 1981, are the darkest in their discography. Even so, they were still able to pen some of their finest work: The Winner Takes It All is superbly heart-rending.

By 1982, ABBA had disbanded. In the context of modern music, they were discarded as a 70s throwback and, for the rest of the decade, became an afterthought. Were it not for the gay community, which continued its ABBA adoration in bars and on the drag scene, they may well have disappeared for good.

But they didn’t, and in the 90s, they were revived. Their 1992 greatest hits album, Gold, was a worldwide success. Then there was Mamma Mia! in 1999, the jukebox musical that took both the West End and Broadway by storm.

The two film versions of Mamma Mia!, released 2008 and 2018, together made almost £900m at the box office worldwide. In London, we’ve seen immersive exhibitions and dining experiences dedicated to the group, with a reunion and supposedly even a hologram tour in the works. Our ABBA infatuation shows no sign of abating.

Listen: ABBA Gold (1992)

Watch: Mamma Mia! The Movie

Read: Bright Lights Dark Shadows by Carl Magnus Palm