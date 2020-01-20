the-8-best-hostels-in-reykjavik-for-a-budget-break-in-iceland’s-cool-capital

The city’s hostel scene is in many ways more vibrant and better value for money than the mid-range options. Hostels such as Kex, Oddson and Hlemmur Square, for example, have worked hard to merge a relaxed, indie aesthetic with hotel-standard design, while the regular backpacker joints focus more on classic services like tours, communal kitchens and free coffee. It’s not hard to find a superb location either, with many hostels within a few minutes to museums featuring medieval sagas and thrilling Viking history, edgy art galleries and excellent cafés, bars and restaurants – and the tiny downtown area can be walked in less than a day. With attractive Scandi design and hip yet homely atmospheres, here’s our pick of the best hostels in Reykjavik.