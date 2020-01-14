The £7.6 million penthouse at Television Centre in west London that is a lesson on how to bring character to a new-build

At a time when maximalism and pattern-clashing have become a defining decorative trend, most new property developments seem somewhat out of touch: awash in a sea of developer’s greige, shiny surfaces and featureless furniture. It may be a style that presents prospective buyers with a blank canvas on which to make their own mark; but it’s an uninspiring start for anyone without the interior-design training to turn bland into beautiful.

In the case of the new £7.6 million penthouse at Television Centre in White City, the blank canvas was not your average newbuild apartment, but the Grade II-listed Helios building, former home of the BBC. AHMM architects has reimagined the building to incorporate a collection of modern apartments, the crowning glory of which is this one – the largest penthouse in W12, with 4,068 square feet of living space over two floors and four outdoor terraces, one of which spans 1,000 square feet.

When it came to the interiors, the developers, Stanhope, turned to Waldo Works, headed up by Tom Bartlett, a designer known for his contemporary take on British decoration and flair for injecting a room with colour and character. Here, he has devised a scheme that is both rooted within its location, and packed with ideas that could work equally well in a building without such iconic status.

Bartlett, whose client list includes Jade Jagger and Cara Delevingne, was presented with an architectural backdrop of pale Douglas-fir flooring, white walls, a black kitchen and a sculptural spiral staircase. He started by drawing up a palette of colours and materials in tones of terracotta, soft teal and gold, inspired by both 1950s British interior-design pamphlets and midcentury LA style.