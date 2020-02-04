the-6-year-old-shirley-temple-king-is-about-to-be-your-new-instagram-obsession

The hottest luxury and A List news

Meet The Shirley Temple King, your next Instagram must-follow.

Six-year-old Leo Kelly has amassed more than 200,000 followers for his sometimes scathing reviews of Shirley Temples at chain restaurants in Connecticut.

He has his reviews down to a science. Each one starts, “Hey guys, it’s the Shirley Temple King,” before he launches into a review of his latest concoction.

He rates the cocktails based on the amount of cherries (you’ll quickly learn his ideal number is three), the grenadine to Ginger Ale ration and the type of glass – he prefers a “fancy” glass over plastic.

His recent visits have included The Cheesecake Factory (no cherries, plastic cup, score of 5) and Blackstone Grill (three cherries, his “perfect, perfect” number” and “just enough ice”) score of 8.1.

And if you’re wondering where to find the world’s best Shirley Temple, it’s at Hoodoo Brown BBQ. The Shirley Temple received a 9.5 rating “There’s really nothing to say, ‘cus it’s just a great Shirley Temple,” is the official review.

He sometimes ventures into New York City to try Shirley Temples, including a recent trip to Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in Times Square (although the Shirley only received a 6.2 for its lack of cherries).

His only 10/10 review took place in New York because he “never gets to have these grown-up cups.”

Longhorn Steakhouse changed its recipe after his negative review, proving his power as a food blogger.

He’s even gained celebrity fans, including Chrissy Teigen, and has been compared on Twitter to Seth MacFarlane.

Leo’s mom, Lisa Kelly, told Buzzfeed that she’s open to sponsorship opportunities but hopefully, his brand doesn’t get diluted anytime soon – no one really wants reviews of any other mocktail.