the-$500m-nrl-doomsday-scenario-revealed

NRL clubs may be killed off and salaries across the game will drop if rugby league is forced into a ruinous suspension amid coronavirus, according to top reporter Andrew Webster.

The NRL is looking at a $500 million black hole if this season is lost amid huge government crackdowns to contain COVID-19.

Webster said while the game itself may not die, it could be forever changed.

“It’s just market supply and demand, players just won’t get the money that they had,” Webster told The Sunday Footy Show.

“Coaches and players and clubs and football department expenditure just won’t be what it used to be.

“It’ll survive in some form, it’s just going to look different to what it does.

“Some clubs might go.”

Fellow sports writer David Riccio said that staff across NRL clubs were already taking redundancies to help the game stay afloat.

Webster said that rugby league’s big cash cow, State of Origin, was a crucial one to watch. Should it prove impossible to hold the series, it would deliver a savage blow to the game’s finances.

Webster said that rugby league could survive just six weeks purely on existing cash reserves. Pay cuts for players have been touted, but may be only a band aid solution.

The NRL believes it can exist within the federal government’s ban on non-essential travel, but may have to relocate all teams to NSW if state borders are closed.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has claimed that it’s “business as usual” for the NRL despite a ban on non-essential travel, according to senior reporter Brent Read, but a shutdown in the near future is seemingly inevitable.

Read, a rugby league writer for The Australian, told The Sunday Footy Show that V’landys viewed NRL travel as essential business travel and was intent on proceeding with the season.

“I spoke to Peter V’landys … at the moment it’s business as usual because there’s not a ban on essential work travel, and you could argue that footballers flying interstate is part of their job.

“Secondly, they’re hiring charter flights. So at the moment, as it stands, they plan to go on.

“The concern here and the concern I suppose that everyone has is that we go into complete lockdown. And when that happens, it’s shutdown regardless.”