the-50-best-movies-on-netflix

Looking for a great film to watch right now?

Well, Netflix has thousands of movies from which to choose – from brilliant dramas and historical tales to action thrillers, comedies and Oscar-winning flicks from the biggest names in the business, so you’ve come to the right place.

But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge amounts of titles to just 50 of the very best films for your viewing pleasure.

What’s more, we’re updating this page regularly, so keep checking back for new recommendations of what to watch…

Last updated 24th January 2020

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The long-awaited sequel is just weeks away, so if you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to catch the original hit. A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky). Watch on Netflix

Marriage Story

A story about a couple (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) who decide to get divorced, this just may be a modern masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced… Watch on Netflix

Ghost Stories

Adapted from the hugely successful stage play, this spine-chilling shocker from co-writer/directors Jeremy Dyson (The League of Gentlemen) and Andy Nyman (creative consultant to illusionist Derren Brown) revives the portmanteau horror anthologies of iconic studios Amicus and Hammer. Nyman also stars as an academic and TV personality debunking supernatural occurrences, tasked with solving three specific terrifying riddles. Paul Whitehouse, Alex Lawther and Martin Freeman excel as the victims of the unexplained spook stories. Watch on Netflix

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). Watch on Netflix

Jaws

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results. Watch on Netflix