the-2020-toyota-sienna-minivan-is-family-friendly

The 2020 Toyota Sienna is an eight-passenger minivan that holds plenty of appeal for families. It’s roomy, easy to reconfigure for people or cargo, and has features that make everyone comfortable and keep the kids entertained on even the longest road trips. It’s also the only minivan that’s available with all-wheel drive, which makes it a standout in winter weather.

The five-trim lineup is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 296 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It’s a responsive engine that gives you all the power you need to easily merge into highway traffic. The transmission shifts smoothly to deliver power when you need it with minimal noise intruding into the cabin.

Families on a budget will appreciate this minivan’s fuel economy figures. It gets an EPA-estimated 19 miles per gallon in the city, 26 on the highway, and 21 combined in front-wheel drive models. The numbers drop slightly to 18 miles per gallon in the city, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined with all-wheel drive. Either way, the Sienna is an efficient choice that won’t break the budget on vacation road trips.

Minivans are designed to carry people, and the Sienna offers plenty of room for up to eight passengers. Front seats are large and comfortable making them ideal for even larger adults. Standard trims are fabric but power seats with leather trims become standard as you move up through the trim range.

The second row has room for three and split-folds 40/20/40 to easily accommodate a variety of passenger and cargo configurations. They easily seat three adults and are comfortable for even longer drives. Optional second-row captain’s chairs offer more comfort, especially for adults, as long as you only need seating for seven passengers.

The third row has seating for three and, as is usually the case, is the least comfortable place to sit. Toyota makes it a little easier to get back there thanks to a tip-up and long-slide feature in the second-row bench seats. This provides a wider access point so when an adult does need to sit in back, the squeeze is a bit easier to manage.

When it comes time to carry cargo instead of people, the Sienna has a cavernous amount of interior room. It’s as easily suited to carrying the family’s luggage as it is to hauling supplies back and forth for your next weekend project.

There’s 39.1 cubic feet behind the third row, 87.1 cubic feet behind the second row, and 117.8 cubic feet behind the first row. Take out the second-row seats and cargo capacity expands to 150.0 cubic feet. The Sienna can also tow up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped. Whatever combination of people and cargo you have planned, the Sienna is up to the challenge.

Infotainment includes a standard seven-inch touchscreen, AM/FM, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, one USB media port, 5 USB charging ports, Wi-Fi, and handsfree connectivity. Select trims also feature navigation and an upgraded 10-speaker JBL audio system. While Apple CarPlay is standard on the Sienna, Android Auto is not yet a part of the lineup.

There’s also an available rear-seat entertainment system to keep the kids entertained. It includes a dual-view 16.4-inch display screen, remote, and two pairs of wireless headphones.

On the safety front, every Sienna features Toyota Safety Sense. This includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, and dynamic radar cruise control. Rear parking assist, front and rear parking assist sonar, and blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert are also available.

The wide range of configurations, including seven and eight-passenger seating as well as front-wheel or all-wheel drive, means the Sienna covers quite a spread when it comes to pricing. While the base trim starts at $31,565, the top trim comes in at $49,340. The top trims have the most features and more upscale appeal, but even base trims of the Sienna have plenty to offer for families on a budget.

The 2020 Toyota Sienna is available now at your local dealership.