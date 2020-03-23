the-2020-tokyo-olympics-have-reportedly-been-postponed

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have reportedly been postponed.

After much speculation, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound confirmed the news on Monday when he told USA Today Sports, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

While details are scarce, it’s predicted that the Olympic Games will be postponed until 2021. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound added.

Adam Davy – PA Images/Getty Images

Though Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has yet to confirm, he did address the possibility of a postponement recently, telling Parliament, “If it’s difficult to proceed in its complete form, then we must think about the athletes first and consider postponing.”

The Olympics is one of many events postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Myriad festivals, film releases, and production schedules have been affected by the outbreak.