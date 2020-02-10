the-2020-oscars-opened-with-janelle-monae-and-a-big-splashy-musical-number

It’s finally here, folks! The 92nd Academy Awards are underway, and naturally the event kicked off with a special opening to get people even more hyped up for the festivities. This year, we got a musical number carried out by singer and actress Janelle Monae, which honored to the various movies that came out in 2019.

Walking out onto a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood-like stage, Janelle Monae donned the kind of sweater that the eponymous host would wear on the children’s program. She then went into the crowd to serenade those in the front row, while also adjusting the lyrics to reference the 2020 Oscars. It was especially nice to see her specifically spend some time in front of Tom Hanks, who played Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and was competing in the Best Supporting Actor category (Brad Pitt took home that award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

From there, Janelle Monae transitioned into a more upbeat song that included dancers dressed like characters from 2019’s most memorable movies, like Midsommar, Joker, 1917 and Jojo Rabbit. Joined by Pose’s Billy Porter, who wore a flowing gold cape, Monae kept on getting those at the front of the 2020 Oscars audience to chime in, particularly when it came to the ‘la la la’s’. Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t seem to into it, but Brie Larson looked jazzed to take part.