the-2020-met-gala-is-postponed-due-to-the-coronavirus-pandemic

As you know by now, the coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the WHO a few days ago. Also, it’s also worth noting that the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation once again.

He said that the guidelines to fight coronavirus are in effect for 15 days, but the new virus could lurk around until July or even August.

As a result, it seems that the Met Gala 2020 has been just canceled, and The Shade Room has more info on the subject.

‘As many people around the world continue to work at social distancing due to the #coronavirus. Many major events that have been planned months in advance are still being canceled, the latest event is the 2020 #MetGala,’ TSR wrote.

The Shade Room continued and reported that ‘the Met Gala is known as fashion’s biggest night, as many people cannot wait to see their favorite celebrities shut down the carpet as they try and stick to the theme that is given every year. However, it looks like the annual event, which was scheduled to take place on May 4th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is being pushed back.’

TSR cited info from the Vogue and revealed that because the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that we should avoid gatherings of 50 people or more for the next few weeks, the museum has decided ‘in deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.’

Someone said: ‘Wasn’t the last Met Gala like yesterday, tho😂😂. Whew time flies,’ and a follower posted this: ‘It’s a charity event a little important 😭 the celebrities just help boost the media coverage.’

A lot of people have chosen to remain isolated at home these days in order to help the authorities to contain the virus as much as possible.



Post Views:

0





